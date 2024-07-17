Queen Camilla Is 'Not Spending Her Birthday the Way She'd Choose' Amid Royal Tour With Husband King Charles

Throughout Charles' cancer battle, Camilla has been in his corner and manages to maintain her composure throughout the ongoing royal health crises.

"The public had no idea what she was going through," the source said. "She was speaking to patients, survivors and even the families of those who had lost their lives to this awful disease in front of the cameras."

"And she couldn’t . . . she didn’t . . . even blink," they continued. "That takes serious guts. In private people had never seen her so worried. Forget who they are for a second. Look at it from a human level."