Queen Camilla Is 'Not Spending Her Birthday the Way She'd Choose' Amid Royal Tour With Husband King Charles
Queen Camilla turned 77 on Wednesday, July 17, but Her Majesty isn't celebrating her special day because she is on a royal tour of the Channel Island with King Charles.
According to Camilla's friend, she is "not spending her birthday the way she'd choose."
"It’s not the tip-top way she would choose to be spending her birthday, but you won’t ever hear a single word of complaint," they noted. "About anything, really. For someone who wasn’t born into the royal family, she’s got an extraordinarily strong sense of duty and the temperament to cope."
Since Charles' cancer diagnosis, Camilla has taken on additional engagements and continues to be a supportive partner to her hubby.
"When [Camilla] visited His Majesty in hospital after he first went in for prostate surgery, she was quite relaxed," the insider stated. "Concerned, of course, but it was a pretty standard procedure and there was actually quite bit of laughter at his bedside."
Throughout Charles' cancer battle, Camilla has been in his corner and manages to maintain her composure throughout the ongoing royal health crises.
"The public had no idea what she was going through," the source said. "She was speaking to patients, survivors and even the families of those who had lost their lives to this awful disease in front of the cameras."
"And she couldn’t . . . she didn’t . . . even blink," they continued. "That takes serious guts. In private people had never seen her so worried. Forget who they are for a second. Look at it from a human level."
As Charles focuses on his health, Camilla and other senior royals are expected to protect The Crown.
"Her beloved husband was facing a very serious condition," the source revealed. "The battle of his life. It was hugely tough."
"His Majesty is never one to sit still and do nothing," the source said. "He always wants to work and even cancer wasn’t going to stop him. But it’s fair to say that his wife hasn’t always been of the same opinion."
OK! previously reported Camilla sparked concern after she was seen with a bandage on her ankle during an outing in Guernsey.
“Queen Camilla is wearing a bandage on her ankle because of an ankle sprain. But she’s still on walkabout with the King in Guernsey," Sky News’ royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills wrote in an X post shared on Tuesday, July 16.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Fans kindly wrote their well-wishes on the social media platform.
"Aww bless you dearest Your Majesty xx we love you," one person penned. "Pray that you feel real better soon. You’ve shown so much dedication to service all these months. We are so proud of you and so inspired."
"Please tell her that I hope she feels better soon. With her bad back, this could set her up for some extra pain," another person added. "She doesn’t deserve that."
Sources spoke to GB News.