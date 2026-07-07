King Charles' Staff 'on Standby' During Prince Harry's U.K. Visit as Aides 'Don't Trust' Duke to Be Alone With Monarch If They Reunite

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While it's still up in the air if Prince Harry will visit King Charles during his tour of the U.K. this week, the monarch's aides are reportedly "on standby" should the two get together. According to several royal experts, any meeting between Charles, 77, and Duke of Sussex, 41, will be monitored, as the king's staff don't have any faith in Harry.

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'Every Interaction' Between Prince Harry and King Charles 'Needs to Be Managed'

Source: MEGA Palace aides are worried about leaving King Charles alone with Prince Harry.

"Every interaction will need to be managed, even to the minute, by courtiers and those whose job it is to protect the monarchy," expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News on Tuesday, July 7. "They are far more concerned with the overall institution and continuity than the feelings of any one family member," she continued. "This has been the case for generations. Harry should know better."

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Source: MEGA King Charles' 'private secretaries are known to remain on standby.'

Fordwich added senior aides "don't trust Harry" around Charles as the odds of a reconciliation between them becomes increasingly more difficult. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield also gave her take to Page Six, explaining how the Invictus Games founder must follow a strict protocol if he visits Charles during his trip to London.

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King Charles' Staff May 'Linger' Around During Meetings

Source: MEGA King Charles initially offered Prince Harry to stay at Buckingham Palace.

"The king's private secretaries are also known to remain on standby, ready to step in if a conversation becomes uncomfortable or a difficult request is made, ending the meeting by reminding the king that his next engagement requires additional travel time and that he needs to leave," Schofield said. "During meetings, a housemaid or butler serving tea may intentionally linger rather than immediately leave the room," she explained. "It is the king and his courtiers who have carefully strategized how to engage with Prince Harry, often ensuring there are subtle witnesses in the room," she went on.

Meghan Markle Will Not Be Joining Prince Harry in London

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and her children did not travel to London with Prince Harry.