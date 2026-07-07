'Shameful' Prince Harry 'Slapped' King Charles 'in the Face' by Ignoring 'Olive Branch' During U.K. Trip, Royal Butler Claims

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Prince Harry is currently back in London to undertake his 10-day tour and kick off his 2027 Invictus Games. However, there has been much royal drama in recent days between the Duke of Sussex, 41, and Buckingham Palace over where he would stay while in town.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry is currently in London to kick off his 2027 Invictus Games.

While King Charles previously offered his son royal accommodations to lodge at the palace during his visit, Harry missed the deadline when he tried to accept the offer on July 4. The Firm then reportedly yanked away the chance for Harry to reside at the estate, with Charles' former royal butler Grant Harrold calling the situation a "PR crisis for both sides."

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left The Firm in 2020

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved their family to the U.S. in 2020.

“This is an extraordinary yet upsetting development," Harrold, 48, told CanadaCasino recently. "Harry is saying one thing, and the palace is saying another. This back and forth with contradicting statements feels like a throwback to where we were six years ago when Harry and Meghan [Markle] announced they were stepping down as senior royals." Harry and the Suits star, 44, left the Windsor family in January 2020 and headed for Montecito, Calif., to set up new lives away from the royal spotlight.

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King Charles Is 'Saddened' by Rift With Prince Harry

Source: MEGA Prince William probably told his father 'I told you so' for offering Prince Harry royal accommodation for his trip.

“Unfortunately, this indicates that Harry and the King’s relationship has completely broken down," Harrold added. “The king is obviously saddened by this latest setback. It is all a real mess and has really exposed their private relationship," the etiquette expert said. He also noted Prince William is probably having an "I told you so" moment with Charles, 77, as the Prince of Wales, 44, "would have seen this coming."

King Charles Has Not Seen Prince Harry's Children Since June 2022

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle will no longer be traveling to the U.K. with Prince Harry.