King Charles Told Sons Prince William and Harry About Cancer Diagnosis Before It Was Made Public
Before King Charles told the public about his cancer diagnosis, he made sure to fill in his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, about his health woes, a news outlet reported on Monday, February 5.
According to a source, Harry, 39, will return home to the U.K. to see his father in the coming days. The insider also revealed that Charles told his three siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew — about his health status.
As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace shared the scary news just days after he underwent surgery for a prostate procedure.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. “His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
As OK! previously reported, the King announced his prostate procedure on January 17, stating that there was nothing to worry about.
“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” the palace statement said. “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”
After Charles' surgery, his wife, Queen Camilla, said her husband was “getting on” and “doing his best."
Before the news dropped, the royal greeted well-wishers outside St. Mary Magdalene Church as he was seen for the first time leaving the hospital last Monday, January 29.