OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Charles
OK LogoROYALS

King Charles Told Sons Prince William and Harry About Cancer Diagnosis Before It Was Made Public

king charles told william harry cancer
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 5 2024, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Before King Charles told the public about his cancer diagnosis, he made sure to fill in his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, about his health woes, a news outlet reported on Monday, February 5.

According to a source, Harry, 39, will return home to the U.K. to see his father in the coming days. The insider also revealed that Charles told his three siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew — about his health status.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles told william harry cancer
Source: mega

King Charles informed his two sons about his diagnosis.

As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace shared the scary news just days after he underwent surgery for a prostate procedure.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles told william harry cancer
Source: mega

King Charles recently underwent a prostate procedure.

Article continues below advertisement

“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. “His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Article continues below advertisement
king charles told william harry cancer
Source: mega

The doctors found the cancer during the recent procedure.

MORE ON:
Prince Charles
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the King announced his prostate procedure on January 17, stating that there was nothing to worry about.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” the palace statement said. “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Article continues below advertisement
king charles told william harry cancer
Source: mega

Prince Harry is apparently flying home to be with his father.

Article continues below advertisement

After Charles' surgery, his wife, Queen Camilla, said her husband was “getting on” and “doing his best."

Before the news dropped, the royal greeted well-wishers outside St. Mary Magdalene Church as he was seen for the first time leaving the hospital last Monday, January 29.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.