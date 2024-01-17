Royal Health Woes! King Charles to Undergo Surgery on Prostate, Palace Reveals
Just a few hours after it was revealed Kate Middleton was hospitalized for surgery, King Charles is also facing health woes, according to Buckingham Palace.
“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the statement, which was released on Wednesday, January 17, stated. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”
King Charles, 75, was supposed to attend meetings and events at Dumfries House on Thursday and Friday of this week, but the announcement was made to give his guests, who were supposed to travel to Scotland, notice.
As OK! previously reported, the royal family notified the public of their issues, with Kate, 42, having abdominal surgery, which was already planned.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the message continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," the message concluded.
While Kate heals, Prince William is expected to take a step back so he can focus on his wife and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Body language expert Darren Stanton discussed their dynamic and how the two are good for one another.
The pair “have developed a secret method of communicating with each other whilst attending official engagements when many eyes are upon them," he stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Kate’s confidence has grown dramatically in recent years,” Stanton said. “When Kate was first introduced as a public figure, we would see her play with her hair a lot and look to William for support during joint interviews or events."