Royal Health Woes! King Charles to Undergo Surgery on Prostate, Palace Reveals

Just a few hours after it was revealed Kate Middleton was hospitalized for surgery, King Charles is also facing health woes, according to Buckingham Palace.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the statement, which was released on Wednesday, January 17, stated. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”