King Charles Is 'Doing Well' After Undergoing Prostate Procedure

OK! previously reported an insider claimed Queen Camilla wants Charles to "slow down a bit" after his operation, but he's eager to get back to work.

Before becoming king, Charles was celebrated for his dedication to being the Prince of Wales, for increasing the value of the Duchy of Cornwall and launching a successful organic food brand.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman applauded Charles' legacy in his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.

“The King is a thoroughly decent man, a person of integrity who has always strived to do his best as a public servant and tried to put duty before himself," Hardman penned.

“He has always had an innate sense of duty and tried his best to justify his good fortune by working tirelessly to improve the lot of ­others less fortunate than himself," the writer added.