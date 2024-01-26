King Charles Is 'Doing Well' After Undergoing Prostate Procedure
King Charles is out of surgery after the palace announced he'd undergo a corrective procedure for his enlarged prostate earlier this month.
"It is understood that the procedure has taken place and that the king is doing well," a source told a publication on Friday, January 26.
In an official statement, Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles was grateful for the public's support of him.
"His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness," a rep said.
"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the blurb continued. "His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The king's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."
OK! previously reported an insider claimed Queen Camilla wants Charles to "slow down a bit" after his operation, but he's eager to get back to work.
Before becoming king, Charles was celebrated for his dedication to being the Prince of Wales, for increasing the value of the Duchy of Cornwall and launching a successful organic food brand.
Royal biographer Robert Hardman applauded Charles' legacy in his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.
“The King is a thoroughly decent man, a person of integrity who has always strived to do his best as a public servant and tried to put duty before himself," Hardman penned.
“He has always had an innate sense of duty and tried his best to justify his good fortune by working tirelessly to improve the lot of others less fortunate than himself," the writer added.
Aside from Charles, Kate Middleton is also experiencing health challenges and won't return to her public life until the spring.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the Wales' team said in a statement. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," they continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
Although Kate is on medical leave, she was remorseful about the number of events she will miss.
"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," the rep added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Sources spoke to Entertainment Tonight.