King Charles Traveled From London to Windsor for 'Emotional' Lunch With 'Beloved Daughter' Kate Middleton Hours Before Cancer Announcement
King Charles came to Kate Middleton’s side to support her before the she announced her cancer diagnosis.
According to a report, the monarch, 75, — who revealed he was also battling the illness back in February — traveled from London to Windsor on Thursday, March 21, to spend time with his ailing daughter-in-law.
"It is highly unusual for just the two of them to sit down together like this. The King had already been made aware that the woman he calls ‘my beloved daughter-in-law’ had cancer... The King left his lunch feeling very emotional," the insider spilled of the father-of-two — who was coronated in May 2023.
“They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter. There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles,” they added.
As The Royal Observer previously reported, since Kate shared the details about her health on Instagram Friday, March 22, she and Prince William have been bombarded with well wishes from all over the world.
“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” a spokesperson for the royal couple said in an official statement Saturday, March 23. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”
On Saturday, the duo was also spotted boarding a helicopter from their home in Windsor to Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they will be spending the Easter holiday with kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
In Kate’s announcement, she shared how the cancer was found and explained she’s be undergoing treatment for the sickness.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," she began the heartfelt clip. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
The Sun reported on Kate and Charles' lunch.