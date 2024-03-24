Left Out? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Learned About Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis Through Television Report: Source
Even Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis seemingly won’t bring Prince Harry and Prince William back together.
According to a recent report, the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle — who left the royal family in 2020 — did not receive news of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis before her public announcement on Instagram Friday, March 22.
“It is understood that Kate’s cancer diagnosis was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan,” The Times of London shared on Saturday, March 23. “Several sources confirm that there were no such conversations and it is thought Harry found out about Kate’s diagnosis from television, at the same time as the public.”
When the Palace was asked for comment, they replied, “We do not comment on private conversations.”
As The Royal Observer previously reported, the Sussexes released a statement of support for Kate, 42, following her remarks.
“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the controversial couple said.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Respond to Shocking Princess Kate Cancer Diagnosis
- An End to the Feud? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Royal Rift Thawed by Princess Kate Cancer Diagnosis
- 'There Is Clearly No Trust': Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Being Left Out of Any Details Regarding' Kate Middleton's Health
Additionally, Harry, 39, apparently contacted William, 41, personally after hearing about the diagnosis.
“Prince Harry has reached out to his brother, Prince William, after learning of Kate’s cancer,” ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship reported via X on Friday. “Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately. It [is] not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support.”
In Kate’s video announcement, the mother-of-three revealed she would be participating in treatment for the illness.
"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” Kate explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
She continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."