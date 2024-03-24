Who Is Lady Rose Hanbury? Get to Know Kate Middleton and Prince William's Friend Who Is Making Headlines
Lady Rose Hanbury is a name you may never have heard before "Where's Kate?" took the world by storm.
The 40-year-old is a notable member of Britain's aristocratic circle and a close friend of Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William — though some might say she's too close to the future king, as Rose recently sparked affair rumors prior to the Princess of Wales announcing her cancer diagnosis on Friday, March 22.
The noblewoman has been connected to the British monarchy since birth, as her maternal grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambart, was a childhood friend of the late Queen Elizabeth II, per a news publication.
Despite being born into the world of royals, Rose led a rather normal life while attending the renowned boarding school Stowe — an educational institution with various well-known alumni — including Prince Rainier of Monaco, Richard Branson and Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsea Davy.
Rose furthered her education at The Open University, located in Milton Keynes, England.
The stunning British peeress ventured into a modeling career by age 23, when she signed with Storm Management. At the time, the very same agency represented supermodel Kate Moss.
While modeling, Rose also focused on her efforts as a researcher for Michael Gove, a member of the British parliament.
Despite social media users suspecting an extramarital relationship between Rose and William, the former political staffer is married to David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, whom she shares three children with: Earl of Rocksavage Alexander Hugh George, Lord Oliver Timothy George and Lady Iris Marina Aline.
Her husband is a lord-in-waiting — someone who holds office in the Royal Household of the sovereign of the United Kingdom — to King Charles.
As part of his role, David attends official royal functions with His Majesty and even occasionally represents him at events, which is something he'll likely have to do more of following the King's recent cancer diagnosis.
Based on both Rose and David's close connections to the royal family, it would come as quite a messy storm if the rumors of her and William's affair turned out to be true.
Lady Rose vehemently denied such speculation, however, even going as far as sending a legal notice to Stephen Colbert after the talk show host made a televised joke about the alleged affair theories.
"The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. We have written on our client’s behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organizations to confirm that the allegation is false," a statement shared by a friend of Rose's lawyer read.
In a public message made last week, Rose insisted, "The rumors are completely false."
