Prince William and Kate Middleton Refuse to Take Over Prince Andrew's Lavish Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew's position within the royal family was greatly impacted by his various Jeffrey Epstein scandals, and in 2023, King Charles requested the Duke of York and Prince Harry vacate their royal estates due to them losing their HRH statuses.
Though Andrew has yet to move out of the Royal Lodge, rumors circulated that Prince William and Kate Middleton want to take over his mansion to accommodate their household.
Royal biographer Robert Hardman wrote in his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, that the Wales are "extremely happy" at Adelaide Cottage despite the whispers of them looking to snag Andrew's place.
"They are there as a family with total privacy and without lots of staff," a source told Hardman. The royal commentator predicted that the move "might happen," but their relocation is "not planned."
As Andrew holds onto his address, there are concerns about his ability to maintain the property without access to royal finances.
"It's all a bit cloud cuckoo-land, I'm afraid," Hardman continued. "No one, not least His Majesty, believes there is any realistic, long-term chance of the Duke of York being able to keep the roof at Royal Lodge over his head."
OK! previously reported unsealed Epstein documents revealed a woman, referred to as Jane Doe 3, accused the royal of groping her when she was a teen. Although Andrew was seen at the royal Christmas walk, he is expected to return to a recluse lifestyle after his name was revealed in Epstein documents.
Grant Harrold speculated Andrew's next steps would be the "closest you'll ever get to a member of the royal family retiring."
"His focus is his family, his ex-wife the Duchess of York, and his own children and grandchildren," Harrold told GB News.
Hardman believes the Wales will continue to reside in Adelaide Cottage, but an insider said the partners aren't interested in having proximity to the Duke of York.
"They want nothing to do with Andrew and are furious that he continues to bring shame and embarrassment to the whole family," a source spilled. "There’s nothing that Andrew can say to change their low opinion of him."
"Andrew is throwing a fit over it, but it’s not meant as a punishment," the source added. "Charles simply can no longer justify Andrew living in a 30-room house in all that splendor when he’s no longer a working royal."
William has been supportive of Charles since becoming the Prince of Wales, but those close to him revealed the future king doesn't approve of His Majesty's approach to Andrew's fall from grace.
“William and his father agreed, in 2022, that Andrew should be kicked out of the royal family. Having ripped off the plaster, you have to question his judgment in walking to church with Andrew at Christmas, especially when they knew the Epstein affair was all going to be raked up again a few days later," a former courtier admitted.