Prince Andrew Using Inheritance From Queen Elizabeth to Renovate Royal Lodge Despite King Charles Ordering Him to Vacate
Despite King Charles ordering brother Prince Andrew to vacate the Royal Lodge, the latter began renovations on the home earlier this month.
According to reports, Andrew was being asked to leave sooner than later so that improvements could be made before Prince William and his brood move in, but Andrew interrupted the plan by paying for the updates himself.
Many think he started the construction to purposely delay his move out date, a plan he's allegedly had in the works since their mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September 2022.
One source told a British publication the matriarch left money to several family members, though "details of the exact amounts and to whom will never be revealed because the papers have been sealed."
"That’s where Andrew is getting the money from to repair Royal Lodge," the source explained. "He’s been quite open about where the money has come from because he doesn’t want people to think he has come up with it through other means."
The repairs for the property are believed to be over $1.2 million.
As OK! shared, the disgraced Duke of York doesn’t want to "leave because the property is seen as a symbol of senior royalty — an important property in the family’s portfolio."
However, his refusal to vacate the property has made Charles "furious."
"Relations between the king and his brother have never been this bad," the source said. "It has turned into a real battle which he never expected and it’s left him tired and infuriated."
People are surprised by Andrew's behavior especially since despite his sexual assault scandal, the new king has allowed him to attend royal events like the coronation.
"Charles is sending the message that he is not casting Andrew out entirely, and one would think the Duke of York would be grateful for that and just pack up and move into the smaller quarters Charles has selected for him," author Christopher Andersen noted in a previous interview. "Unfortunately, rather than making King Charles' life easier, Andrew is pushing back. It's a classic case of no good deed goes unpunished."
