Cancer-Stricken King Charles Urged to Ignore Prince Harry's Phone Calls to Avoid Additional 'Stress'

Since leaving the U.K., the Duke of Sussex has publicly complained about royal life, bringing negative attention to The Crown.

"If you listen to what Harry has said in his TV series, in his book, in interviews — there’s a lot to unpack," Hardman shared. "There are a lot of things he wants to get sorted out to go through to process… Right now, there’s a sense that it’s not the time. But I’m sure the king would like to normalize things."

"He loves seeing his grandchildren," Hardman added. "People thought when he became king that he would have so much going on, and he'd see less of them. But funny enough, since he’s become king… he still has opportunities to see the young families.