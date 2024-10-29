Cancer-Stricken King Charles Urged to Ignore Prince Harry's Phone Calls to Avoid Additional 'Stress'
Ignoring Prince Harry might be a part of what King Charles needs as he battles cancer, as the duo reportedly hasn't reunited since their February meeting.
"I know people keep saying, ‘Why doesn’t he see Harry when he is in town? Why can’t they patch things up?''" royal biographer Robert Hardman told an outlet. "But right now, there is a sense that we’ve just got to keep the king’s stress levels down. We don’t want him to have extra things to worry about."
"Let’s get through this… There is a sense that now is probably not the time," Hardman added of what Charles is likely thinking.
Since leaving the U.K., the Duke of Sussex has publicly complained about royal life, bringing negative attention to The Crown.
"If you listen to what Harry has said in his TV series, in his book, in interviews — there’s a lot to unpack," Hardman shared. "There are a lot of things he wants to get sorted out to go through to process… Right now, there’s a sense that it’s not the time. But I’m sure the king would like to normalize things."
"He loves seeing his grandchildren," Hardman added. "People thought when he became king that he would have so much going on, and he'd see less of them. But funny enough, since he’s become king… he still has opportunities to see the young families.
As Charles continues treatment, he is spending more time with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"His time is sorted out all around the country," Hardman continued. "Some of it is in London, some of it is in Highgrove, or he might be in Scotland. He also tries to spend at least a couple of nights a week at Windsor Castle... And because [Prince] William and [Princess] Catherine and the children live a five-minute walk from the castle. So, in a funny way, despite Charles taking on the top job, there are more opportunities for him to see his family."
OK! previously reported royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed Harry's harsh commentary on Queen Camilla in Spare greatly impacted his ties to Charles.
"Its [Spare's] portrait of the royal family was far from flattering," Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "It has made the rift with his brother deeper and possibly irreparable."
"The King was so angered by his personal attacks on Queen Camilla that he evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore, their base in Britain," Fitzwilliams alleged. "It confirmed their belief that both he and Meghan were totally untrustworthy."
According to an insider, Camilla considers Harry a "wolf in sheep's clothing," adding he brings "stress and drama" to their lives.
"Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit," the source said in an interview. "She [Camilla] doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy."
"It’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health and for the family as a whole,” the insider said. "If Harry does get the invite back to the U.K., he’d be wise to stay far away from Camilla."
Hardman spoke to Fox News Digital.