King Charles Goes Viral For Rudely Giving Orders To Palace Staff

The source noted that he hasn't consulted with Prince William or Kate Middleton on the idea since there's a good chance it won't be well received.

"This is the new King's decision and his alone. Most people in the family — and the palace — would not do this, but Charles wants to prove he is his own man. He doesn’t see this as giving in to Harry and Meghan, but rather giving his reign a chance," explained the insider. "Harry and Meghan would be a great assets overseas for him. He needs to stop them destroying the monarchy. Part of the deal would be Harry’s book needs to disappear in order for this to work."

