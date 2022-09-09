King Charles II Greeted With A Kiss Upon Arriving At Buckingham Palace

“I couldn’t believe it and I said to him, ‘may I kiss you?’ And he said, ‘well, yes.’ So I grabbed him, and I’m very happy,” the visitor recalled of the moment, adding that the ruler "looked sad,” and that kissing him had “never crossed my mind” before the encounter. “He’s lovely, he’s perfect,” she continued.

Following these energetic introductions, the monarch’s trip to the palace — his first as King — took on a more somber note after walking towards the famed gates, where mourners had left flowers, flags and other tokens of remembrance for The Queen.