Body Language Expert Insists Meghan Markle Is 'Not Our Regular Meghan' While Mourning The Queen

The Duchess of Sussex's energy paralleled to her brother-in-law. “Let’s see what happens at the same time with the ladies. Catherine is instantly out of the car, as she closes the door, she is making eye contact with William and Harry — in their direction — but Meghan is not. Catherine is smiling, and Meghan is not… she is not comfortable," the expert claimed.

“Notice how Meghan hasn’t even started to walk,” he added. “Catherine is leading it by a mile, much more powerful and Meghan looks low confidence, not our regular Meghan, you know how she is, usually much more confident. She’s letting Catherine have that first approach and then she begins to walk. Catherine does that power handshake."