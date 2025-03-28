King Charles Waves to Supporters in First Sighting Since He Was Hospitalized Due to Cancer Treatment Side Effects: Photos
King Charles is back in action following his brief hospitalization.
On the morning of Friday, March 28, the patriarch was seen in the back of a black car as he was being driven from Clarence House to the Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.
The monarch — who was visited by sister Princess Anne earlier in the morning — waved to his adoring supporters who were lined up to get a glimpse at him, as it marked the first sighting of Charles, 76, since his brief hospital stint the day prior.
"Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed," a statement from Buckingham Palace read.
The palace confirmed he then returned to Clarence House to be by wife Queen Camilla's side.
"As a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled," the message continued. "His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."
The father-of-two's cancer diagnosis was first announced in February 2024 and was discovered when he was receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate — however, it has never been revealed what type of cancer he has.
An anonymous royal family aide recently told a news outlet the situation "was exhausting" for Camilla. It would have been draining for a woman half her age."
"She had to undertake public duties knowing that the king had been diagnosed with cancer, including a visit to a Maggie’s center [a cancer treatment clinic] in London, and yet not be able to show the slightest flicker of vulnerability when she went there knowing what she knew privately," the aide explained.
The palace staffer admitted it was "astonishing" to see Camilla, 77, put on a brave face while dealing with "her own private anxieties."
The one silver lining in the situation was that the public got to see more of Camilla taking charge, as she stepped in for some of her husband's duties.
"I think if one is to attempt to see a benefit from that period, actually it did give a chance for the media, and the world, to see some of the work that she had always been doing with greater interest and clarity," the aide noted.
Though the monarch hasn't spoken much about his health woes, he did mention them in his annual Christmas broadcast last year.
"From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my Family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed," he stated, also referring to Kate Middleton, who is now in remission from cancer.
"I am deeply grateful, too, to all those who have offered us their own kind words of sympathy and encouragement," he added.