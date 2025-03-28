King Charles Waves to Supporters in First Sighting Since He Was Hospitalized Due to Cancer Treatment Side Effects: Photos

The monarch — who was visited by sister Princess Anne earlier in the morning — waved to his adoring supporters who were lined up to get a glimpse at him, as it marked the first sighting of Charles, 76, since his brief hospital stint the day prior.

"Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed," a statement from Buckingham Palace read.