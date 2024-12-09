King Charles Is 'Doing as Much as He Physically Can' Amid Cancer Battle

Earlier this year, Charles announced he has cancer, but he returned to in April.

"The Queen would have been dismayed because her son had really hit the ground running as King," Larcombe said. "He was enjoying lots of public walkabouts and handshakes, and everything was going well."

"Then the diagnosis came as a bolt from the blue and completely derailed everything," he continued. "There's so much respect out there for Charles, and this will have boosted his reputation further and made him more relatable."