King Charles Is 'Doing as Much as He Physically Can' Amid Cancer Battle
King Charles is continuing to take on royal duties despite battling cancer.
"He has kept going, and you get the impression he's been doing as much as he physically can," royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told an outlet. "I wonder if his doctors might privately be a bit annoyed that he hasn't rested as much as he could have."
Earlier this year, Charles announced he has cancer, but he returned to in April.
"The Queen would have been dismayed because her son had really hit the ground running as King," Larcombe said. "He was enjoying lots of public walkabouts and handshakes, and everything was going well."
"Then the diagnosis came as a bolt from the blue and completely derailed everything," he continued. "There's so much respect out there for Charles, and this will have boosted his reputation further and made him more relatable."
OK! previously reported royal diaries revealed Prince William worked fewer days in 2024 than his father, even though the king experienced health challenges.
According to records, William undertook engagements for 71 days, but Charles worked for 118 days. Charles took January through April off to focus on his treatment, but he still was able to prioritize the monarchy.
Although William didn't take a leave of absence due to his health, he cared for Kate Middleton as she went through chemotherapy. The pair juggled Kate's condition while being around for their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"I don't envy his role at the moment — he's got a lot on his plate," royal author Andrew Morton told an outlet.
"But William is handling it as well as you can do when you've got a wife who has been seriously ill and three children who need support and comfort," he added. "For anyone dealing with a long-term illness, especially in that kind of position, it's very difficult."
Morton praised William for his ability to be a present figure in the monarchy despite his wife being ill.
The commentator noted that Queen Elizabeth often told her family to "keep calm and carry on," and William followed the mantra while being a "father, nurse and Prince of Wales."
After Princess Diana's death, Elizabeth made it a point to spend quality time with William and Prince Harry.
"He used to see her every weekend when he was a pupil at Eton," Morton shared. "They used to chat about his future duties, and she prepared him in a very careful way. William owes the Queen an awful lot, as do they all."
"She was very mindful of the fact that these young couples shouldn't have to harness themselves to doing endless royal duties," he continued. "They can spend a bit of time getting to know one another and enjoy a normal life — and William and Kate for the first couple of years managed that."
