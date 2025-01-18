King Charles Has 'Grown Weary' of Prince Andrew and Has 'Purposefully Iced Him Out' After Chinese Spy Scandal
King Charles has had enough of his brother Prince Andrew's scandals tainting the royal family's image.
According to a source, the monarch has "grown weary" of his disgraced sibling and has "purposefully iced him out."
In fact, their strife is why Andrew didn't attend the royal family's annual Christmas celebration at Sandringham in 2024.
The Duke of York's most recent drama was about his relationship with alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo. Reports stated Andrew originally hired Tengbo as a "business advisor," but their dynamic was scrutinized when Tengbo was accused of being an undercover agent and obtaining secret information from Andrew about the royals.
A High Court judge claimed Tengbo and the Duke formed an "unusual degree of trust," but Tengbo insisted he was innocent.
"I have done nothing wrong or unlawful and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded," he said in a statement.
Andrew first caused problems for the British brood when it was revealed he had ties to late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke was also accused of raping a woman named Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 in 2001.
Despite denying her allegations, Giuffre — who claimed she was trafficked by Epstein — filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Andrew in 2021 and also accused him of "intentional infliction of emotional distress."
The following year, the two settled out of court with an undisclosed amount of money.
Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and duties due to the scandal in 2021 and has remained out of the spotlight ever since.
While Charles isn't involved in any of his sibling's ordeals, royal expert Hilary Fordwich said the patriarch still feels the repercussions.
"Prince Andrew has brought shame on the royal family, which is exasperating for his brother the king, who is thought to view his brother as ‘at best gullible, at worst grubby,’" she spilled in an interview.
"Prince Andrew’s unsavory associations are extremely disconcerting to the king," she continued. "There are those who advocate that, in addition to losing all his military honorary titles, the king’s feckless brother should lose the Order of the Garter if it is proven he has been involved in activities which have resulted in breaches of British National Security."
In addition, broadcaster Helena Chard feels Charles' cancer battle has been "overshadowed by yet another Andrew problem" in the wake of the Tengbo scandal.
It was announced in February 2024 that Charles was in treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.
