Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to Skip the Royal Family's Upcoming Christmas Luncheon Amid Chinese Spy Scandal
Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, are expected to skip the royal family's holiday luncheon after the Duke of York was accused of working with an alleged Chinese spy.
According to a source, Ferguson, who continues to be Andrew's close confidant, helped the duke make his decision.
"Despite [the Duchess'] missteps in the past, she does know how things will play out socially. She would tell him it’s best to stay away. And Beatrice would have backed her up in that," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet, referring to her the pair's eldest daughter.
Andrew resigned from duties in 2020 after his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein became a public concern. However, the Duke of York continued to attend events with his loved ones, but his most recent blunder seemingly ruined any chance of a royal return.
Although Andrew and Ferguson will most likely spend the day at home at the Royal Lodge, there were reports of the duke still hoping to spend the holiday with his family.
"It had been claimed Andrew was insisting on going to the lunch, telling friends 'he should be there,' and that as it's a family occasion, 'why shouldn't he go?'" an outlet reported on Wednesday, December 18. "And even as of last night, royal officials were still in the dark over his plans."
OK! previously reported Andrew hired the alleged spy Yang Tengbo as a "business adviser," who was given access to information about the royal family.
Due to the institution's global significance, Andrew's decision is "apparently serious breach of national security."
Tengbo called the claims about him being an undercover agent "entirely untrue," and shared that he urged his legal team to publish his name due to "speculation and misreporting."
"I have done nothing wrong or unlawful and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded," he said in a statement.
- King Charles and Queen Camilla Want Prince Andrew to 'Completely Withdraw From Royal Life'
- Prince Andrew May Never 'Join His Family Again in Public' After His Chinese Spy Scandal Leaves the Royals 'Humiliated'
- Prince Andrew Had 'No Choice' But to Pull Out of the Royal Family’s Christmas Walk Amid Chinese Spy Scandal
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite Tengbo's decision to deny the assertion, Andrew's reputation continues to decline.
"I think at that point, he really probably did have no choice. He just decided that it would be best to stay away, but it's become quite unpleasant," biographer Hugo Vickers told GB News.
"He isn't going to return to public life," Vickers shared. "I don't really see what else he can do, unless he decides to go and live abroad somewhere."
Insiders believe Andrew will return to living a more recluse lifestyle due to the diplomatic issues his actions caused.
"I find it hard to imagine he will ever join them again in public, if I’m honest," an insider told an outlet. "There’s only so many times the duke can be asked to keep his head down and wait for the storm to pass. Enough is enough."
Andrew will continue to lose aspects of his privileged lifestyle, but King Charles will have to juggle his commitment to The Crown and his family.
“The palace has behaved the best it possibly can with a difficult relation," an insider explained. "Every sanction that can be imposed has been, but you can’t divorce or sack your brother from being your brother. There will always be a bond of blood, and all families often have difficult relatives to deal with. Of course, it is understood that it looks bad for the entire family, but that is because of one individual."
Seward spoke to People.
Daily Mail reported Andrew still wanted to attend the holiday gathering.