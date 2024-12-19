Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to Skip the Royal Family's Upcoming Christmas Luncheon Amid Chinese Spy Scandal

Andrew resigned from duties in 2020 after his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein became a public concern. However, the Duke of York continued to attend events with his loved ones, but his most recent blunder seemingly ruined any chance of a royal return.

Although Andrew and Ferguson will most likely spend the day at home at the Royal Lodge, there were reports of the duke still hoping to spend the holiday with his family.

"It had been claimed Andrew was insisting on going to the lunch, telling friends 'he should be there,' and that as it's a family occasion, 'why shouldn't he go?'" an outlet reported on Wednesday, December 18. "And even as of last night, royal officials were still in the dark over his plans."