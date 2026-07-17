Prince William Stays Away From King Charles' Secluded Highgrove Reunion With Prince Harry, Meghan Meghan, Archie and Lilibet

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Source: MEGA The reunion marked King Charles' first meeting with his grandchildren in years.

It was the first time the King had seen Archie and Lilibet in person in more than four years. Harry and Meghan had not been in the U.K. together since 2022, when they attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

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A Private Setting for a Public Family

Source: MEGA The Highgrove provided a private setting for the royal meeting.

Highgrove was a meaningful choice for the reunion. The estate has long been considered Charles’ beloved country retreat, offering the family privacy away from the formality and scrutiny of Buckingham Palace. No photos from the gathering are expected. Meghan and the children are believed to have arrived in Britain from a European vacation on Thursday night. Harry traveled to the U.K. earlier in the week for public engagements tied to WellChild and the Invictus Games.

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Why Highgrove Mattered

Source: MEGA Prince William did not attend the family reunion.

The location also made practical sense. Harry spent Friday morning in Birmingham for the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, putting him less than two hours from Highgrove. Charles traveled there after morning engagements in Oxfordshire. The setting may have carried personal weight for Harry, too. In his memoir Spare, he recalled Highgrove fondly and revealed that he and Prince William had a favorite teenage hideaway there: a basement bomb shelter retreat known as “Club H.” “Club H was the perfect hideout for a teenager, but especially this teenager,” Harry wrote. “When I wanted peace, Club H provided. When I wanted mischief, Club H was the safest place to act out. When I wanted solitude, what better than a bomb shelter in the British countryside?” He added, “Willy felt the same.”

A Family Rift Still Remains

Source: MEGA The brothers' strained relationship remained unresolved.