Queen Elizabeth Had Chilling First Reaction to Princess Diana's Paris Car Crash, Claims Charles Spencer: 'What Is She Up to Now?'

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Queen Elizabeth apparently had a shocking reaction to Princess Diana's fatal car crash that occurred in August 1997. In Charles Spencer's explosive new biography about the late Princess of Wales exclusively obtained by OK!, he penned how the monarch responded to the tragic accident.

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Queen Elizabeth Wanted Princess Diana to Be Buried Near Windsor Castle

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer's memoir about Princess Diana was released on September 22.

"When the queen had heard the first news of Diana’s being in a traffic accident, she had asked tetchily, 'What is she up to now?' This, before the seriousness of it all became clear," Spencer, 62, wrote in his memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. He then noted the sovereign, who died in 2022 at the age of 96, "wanted Diana’s coffin to be placed in the royal burial ground at Frogmore, near Windsor Castle, where princes and princesses generally end up."

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Princess Diana Was Laid to Rest at Her Family's Home at Althorp

Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in August 1997 at the age of 36 after a car crash in Paris.

However, the Spencer family was not too keen on this idea, with Diana ultimately being buried on her home estate, Althorp, in Northamptonshire, England, following her funeral. "My family was determined that Diana must come home to Althorp. We knew she would have wanted to do so. Besides, having had her HRH title removed as part of the package of humiliation handed to her at her divorce, almost a year to the day before her death, Diana was no longer eligible for royal Frogmore," the 9th Earl Spencer scribed.

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Source: MEGA King Charles was vacationing in Scotland with his family when he heard Princess Diana died.

Charles Spencer Claimed the Removal of Princess Diana's HRH Titles 'Hurt Her'

Source: MEGA King Charles and Princess Diana married in July 1981.