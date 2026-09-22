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Queen Elizabeth Had Chilling First Reaction to Princess Diana's Paris Car Crash, Claims Charles Spencer: 'What Is She Up to Now?'

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Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth reportedly had a surprising reaction when she first heard about Princess Diana's car crash.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET

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Queen Elizabeth apparently had a shocking reaction to Princess Diana's fatal car crash that occurred in August 1997.

In Charles Spencer's explosive new biography about the late Princess of Wales exclusively obtained by OK!, he penned how the monarch responded to the tragic accident.

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Queen Elizabeth Wanted Princess Diana to Be Buried Near Windsor Castle

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image of Charles Spencer
Source: MEGA

Charles Spencer's memoir about Princess Diana was released on September 22.

"When the queen had heard the first news of Diana’s being in a traffic accident, she had asked tetchily, 'What is she up to now?' This, before the seriousness of it all became clear," Spencer, 62, wrote in his memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.

He then noted the sovereign, who died in 2022 at the age of 96, "wanted Diana’s coffin to be placed in the royal burial ground at Frogmore, near Windsor Castle, where princes and princesses generally end up."

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Princess Diana Was Laid to Rest at Her Family's Home at Althorp

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Source: MEGA

Princess Diana died in August 1997 at the age of 36 after a car crash in Paris.

However, the Spencer family was not too keen on this idea, with Diana ultimately being buried on her home estate, Althorp, in Northamptonshire, England, following her funeral.

"My family was determined that Diana must come home to Althorp. We knew she would have wanted to do so. Besides, having had her HRH title removed as part of the package of humiliation handed to her at her divorce, almost a year to the day before her death, Diana was no longer eligible for royal Frogmore," the 9th Earl Spencer scribed.

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image of Charles/ Diana
Source: MEGA

King Charles was vacationing in Scotland with his family when he heard Princess Diana died.

Lady Di passed away at the age of 36 following injuries she sustained in a car accident that occurred in Paris. She lost her regal titles in 1996 after she officially divorced the then-Prince Charles after 15 years of marriage.

The former couple married in July 1981 at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, and split in 1992 before finalizing their divorce four years later.

The queen, as well as Charles, 77, and his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were staying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland when they caught wind of the news that Diana had perished.

Charles Spencer Claimed the Removal of Princess Diana's HRH Titles 'Hurt Her'

image of Charles/ Diana
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Princess Diana married in July 1981.

According to Spencer, the "removal of Diana’s title had hurt her," as the "loss was designed to emphasize to her, and the world, that her royal days were over."

Diana had been "recognized around the world as such a singular asset to the royal family," Spencer said, also adding his sister's popularity ignited fury in the "institution’s more jealous members."

"Should, they believed, just accept that she had been returned to the ranks as a commoner. At least this pettiness helped to save her from some meaningless burial plot in Frogmore," he said.

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