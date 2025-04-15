King Charles Won't Answer Prince Harry's Calls and Refuses to Help Duke of Sussex Amid His Court Battle: 'They Are Distant'
Prince Harry hasn't heard from his estranged father, King Charles, as the Duke of Sussex continues to fight in the London court for his U.K.-based security team.
"I don’t think there is any rapprochement," one source told a news outlet of their relationship. "Nothing has changed."
Another insider confirmed of the duo, "They are distant."
As OK! reported, the Spare author is currently in court to try and get his state-funded security team reinstated for when he's back in his home country, as he was stripped of the personnel when he and Meghan Markle stepped down from the monarchy and moved to America in 2020.
The country's refusal to give him police protection is the main reason he has yet to bring son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3, to England.
To make matters worse, Harry reportledy feels that his dad, who serves as the ceremonial head of state, could step in and demand he receive security, but he's yet to do so. However, the palace has denied the monarch has that power.
A source claimed the Duke of Sussex has tried to communicate with his father via written letters and phone calls, but they have all gone unanswered.
In fact, Harry allegedly learned about Charles' recent hospitalization "through the news," a source said, as no family members or palace officials called him. Fortunately, His Majesty was OK, and was released after being seen for side effects from his cancer treatment.
"My understanding is that they didn’t want to add to the drama. They didn’t want to make it seem like it was more serious than it was," royal editor Matt Wilkinson explained in an interview of why Harry wasn't notified. "Whereas when [Charles was diagnosed], they told Harry before, and Harry flew back [to England]."
The Invictus Games founder did see his dad in 2024 after he first announced his cancer diagnosis, but he returned to America one day later. It's been said that on every other occasion Harry has been in England, Charles hasn't made an effort to see him and cited his busy schedule as the reason.
Despite the ongoing tension, Meghan made a kind move recently by sending her father-in-law a gift box full of goodies from her As Ever line.
Royal experts feel the move was her form of a peace offering.
"I understand how she may not feel respected still, but tiny gestures like this are her way of showing compassion for what the king is going through and helping to rebuild bridges between Prince William, Prince Harry and the king," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner shared in an interview. "Perhaps conciliatory gifts from the hostess with the mostess could shine."
