King Charles Won't Answer Prince Harry's Calls and Refuses to Help Duke of Sussex Amid His Court Battle: 'They Are Distant'

Another insider confirmed of the duo, "They are distant."

As OK! reported, the Spare author is currently in court to try and get his state-funded security team reinstated for when he's back in his home country, as he was stripped of the personnel when he and Meghan Markle stepped down from the monarchy and moved to America in 2020.

The country's refusal to give him police protection is the main reason he has yet to bring son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3, to England.