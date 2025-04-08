Prince Harry Learned of Dad King Charles' Recent Hospitalization 'Through the News,' Royal Expert Claims

Buckingham Palace reportedly released a statement to the press about King Charles , 76, briefly being admitted into the hospital for side effects of his ongoing cancer treatments last month without feeling the need to notify His Majesty's youngest son.

The media comes before Prince Harry , it seems.

Prince Harry and King Charles have been estranged for years.

According to a royal insider, Harry learned about his father's medical scare "through the news, not by Buckingham Palace ringing him or his team up to explain."

"My understanding is that they didn’t want to add to the drama," The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson claimed during the Friday, April 4, episode of "A Right Royal Podcast."