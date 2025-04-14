or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle Sent King Charles Goodies From Her As Ever Line to Try and 'Rebuild Bridges' Between Sussexes and Royals: Insiders

Composite photo of Meghan Markle and King Charles
Source: mega

Meghan Markle is making an effort to mend ties with the monarchy.

By:

April 14 2025, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still not on good terms with the Duke of Sussex's family, the former reportedly made a kind gesture to her father-in-law, King Charles.

"An As Ever gift box [was sent], which included the… jams, honey, crêpes mix and various assortments, according to a very well-placed source," U.K. royal reporter Neil Sean told a news outlet. "This was a gifted idea from… the Duchess of Sussex."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle sent king charles goodies as ever rebuild bridges
Source: Netflix

Meghan Markle sent goodies from her new As Ever line to King Charles despite their strained relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

The moves comes as a surprise given that the other people who received the gift were Meghan's good friends like Mindy Kaling.

"I understand how she may not feel respected still, but tiny gestures like this are her way of showing compassion for what the king is going through and helping to rebuild bridges between Prince William, Prince Harry and the king," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner added, referring to the patriarch's cancer battle. "Perhaps conciliatory gifts from the hostess with the mostess could shine."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle sent king charles goodies as ever rebuild bridges
Source: mega

Royal experts think Meghan's gestures could help 'rebuild bridges' between the Sussexes and the royals.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the former Suits actress ran into issues with her company launch, as countless customers received apology emails and full refunds due to the brand running out of stock.

"Dear friend, My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me," the email from the mom-of-two began. "I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know the team worked very hard in every department, and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle sent king charles goodies as ever rebuild bridges
Source: mega

Meghan's products sold out so quickly that she had to issue refunds to some customers.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, the brand included their own statement, noting, "The excitement created a volume of traffic on the site that even we couldn’t have anticipated (with everything selling out in an hour)."

"The orders were happening so quickly that the backend of the site didn’t have a chance to keep up. The Limited-Edition Honey that you purchased was, unfortunately, already sold out," they explained. "We are working on replenishing inventory and will gladly send you an item of your choosing to thank you for your understanding."

Article continues below advertisement

It's unclear how Charles felt about receiving the gift from Meghan, though the relationship between the Sussexes and the royals seems to be worse than ever, as The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson claimed Harry found about his dad's recent hospitalization through the news — not from Buckingham Palace or a family member.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle sent king charles goodies as ever rebuild bridges
Source: mega

Meghan and Harry's relationship with the monarchy soured when they moved to America in 2020.

"My understanding is that they didn’t want to add to the drama. They didn’t want to make it seem like it was more serious than it was," Wilkinson shared. "Whereas when [Charles was diagnosed], they told Harry before, and Harry flew back [to England]."

Charles had entered the facility due to side effects from his cancer treatment.

Fox News Digital spoke to Turner and Sean about Meghan's gift.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.