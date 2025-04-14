Meghan Markle Sent King Charles Goodies From Her As Ever Line to Try and 'Rebuild Bridges' Between Sussexes and Royals: Insiders

As OK! reported, the former Suits actress ran into issues with her company launch, as countless customers received apology emails and full refunds due to the brand running out of stock.

"Dear friend, My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me," the email from the mom-of-two began. "I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know the team worked very hard in every department, and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened."