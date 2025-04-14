Meghan Markle Sent King Charles Goodies From Her As Ever Line to Try and 'Rebuild Bridges' Between Sussexes and Royals: Insiders
Though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still not on good terms with the Duke of Sussex's family, the former reportedly made a kind gesture to her father-in-law, King Charles.
"An As Ever gift box [was sent], which included the… jams, honey, crêpes mix and various assortments, according to a very well-placed source," U.K. royal reporter Neil Sean told a news outlet. "This was a gifted idea from… the Duchess of Sussex."
The moves comes as a surprise given that the other people who received the gift were Meghan's good friends like Mindy Kaling.
"I understand how she may not feel respected still, but tiny gestures like this are her way of showing compassion for what the king is going through and helping to rebuild bridges between Prince William, Prince Harry and the king," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner added, referring to the patriarch's cancer battle. "Perhaps conciliatory gifts from the hostess with the mostess could shine."
As OK! reported, the former Suits actress ran into issues with her company launch, as countless customers received apology emails and full refunds due to the brand running out of stock.
"Dear friend, My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me," the email from the mom-of-two began. "I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know the team worked very hard in every department, and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened."
In addition, the brand included their own statement, noting, "The excitement created a volume of traffic on the site that even we couldn’t have anticipated (with everything selling out in an hour)."
"The orders were happening so quickly that the backend of the site didn’t have a chance to keep up. The Limited-Edition Honey that you purchased was, unfortunately, already sold out," they explained. "We are working on replenishing inventory and will gladly send you an item of your choosing to thank you for your understanding."
It's unclear how Charles felt about receiving the gift from Meghan, though the relationship between the Sussexes and the royals seems to be worse than ever, as The Sun's royal editor Matt Wilkinson claimed Harry found about his dad's recent hospitalization through the news — not from Buckingham Palace or a family member.
"My understanding is that they didn’t want to add to the drama. They didn’t want to make it seem like it was more serious than it was," Wilkinson shared. "Whereas when [Charles was diagnosed], they told Harry before, and Harry flew back [to England]."
Charles had entered the facility due to side effects from his cancer treatment.
Fox News Digital spoke to Turner and Sean about Meghan's gift.