or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

King Charles Won't See 'Untrustworthy' Prince Harry During Upcoming U.K. Visit Amid 'Concerns' He'll Leak 'Private Conversations'

image of prince harry, inset of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles won't be seeing his son Prince Harry when the latter visits the U.K. later this month for his court case against Associated Newspapers.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Updated 12:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and King Charles will apparently not cross paths when the Duke of Sussex visits the United Kingdom later this month.

The monarch, 77, reportedly won't be seeing his estranged son over concerns he will leak private conversations between the two.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Is Currently Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince Harry reportedly don't communicate with each other on a daily basis.

"It’s important to note that King Charles does not regularly communicate with Harry," royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News recently.

"The royal family views him as untrustworthy and a liability, largely due to concerns that private conversations will quickly find their way into the press. This is especially sensitive given that the king’s cancer treatment is considered a deeply private matter," she went on.

Article continues below advertisement

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

The royal family doesn't trust Prince Harry.

Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February 2024 after undergoing a prostate exam. While he is still battling the illness, he happily announced late last year that his course of treatment will be scaled back in the upcoming months.

British photographer and royal aficionado Helena Chard also spoke on the subject, telling the publication how "Harry is accustomed to a life built on conflict."

"He still maintains that he has been stitched up by the establishment. It’s a no-brainer, and safe to say, that King Charles will not be seeing Prince Harry," she noted.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Will Be Returning to London Later This Month

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is part of a group of A-listers suing the Associated Newspapers.

Harry, 41, is set to return to London for a quick visit sometime this month for a trial regarding his court case against Associated Newspapers. Charles is said to be in Scotland while the prince is in England, The Telegraph reported.

Alongside Harry, several other A-listers are suing the British publication group for alleged illegal data gathering. The publisher, who owns tabloids such as Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, are being taken to court by celebrities including Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Jude Law's ex-wife Sadie Frost.

Associated Newspapers "vigorously denies" all the allegations against them, according to the BBC.

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

The Invictus Games founder had 'paranoia' caused by the newspaper group.

A letter penned by one of Harry's lawyers was obtained by the BBC, and said the duke felt "troubled that, through Associated's unlawful acts, he was largely deprived of important aspects of his teenage years."

The Invictus Games founder had "suspicion and paranoia" caused by the publication of news articles by the Associated as they allegedly used unlawfully-collected intelligence and information.

"The claimant regards Associated's unlawful acts to amount to a major betrayal given promises made by the media to improve its conduct following the tragic and untimely death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997," the document reads.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.