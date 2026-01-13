King Charles Won't See 'Untrustworthy' Prince Harry During Upcoming U.K. Visit Amid 'Concerns' He'll Leak 'Private Conversations'
Jan. 13 2026, Updated 12:57 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and King Charles will apparently not cross paths when the Duke of Sussex visits the United Kingdom later this month.
The monarch, 77, reportedly won't be seeing his estranged son over concerns he will leak private conversations between the two.
King Charles Is Currently Undergoing Cancer Treatment
"It’s important to note that King Charles does not regularly communicate with Harry," royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News recently.
"The royal family views him as untrustworthy and a liability, largely due to concerns that private conversations will quickly find their way into the press. This is especially sensitive given that the king’s cancer treatment is considered a deeply private matter," she went on.
Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February 2024 after undergoing a prostate exam. While he is still battling the illness, he happily announced late last year that his course of treatment will be scaled back in the upcoming months.
British photographer and royal aficionado Helena Chard also spoke on the subject, telling the publication how "Harry is accustomed to a life built on conflict."
"He still maintains that he has been stitched up by the establishment. It’s a no-brainer, and safe to say, that King Charles will not be seeing Prince Harry," she noted.
Prince Harry Will Be Returning to London Later This Month
Harry, 41, is set to return to London for a quick visit sometime this month for a trial regarding his court case against Associated Newspapers. Charles is said to be in Scotland while the prince is in England, The Telegraph reported.
Alongside Harry, several other A-listers are suing the British publication group for alleged illegal data gathering. The publisher, who owns tabloids such as Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, are being taken to court by celebrities including Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Jude Law's ex-wife Sadie Frost.
Associated Newspapers "vigorously denies" all the allegations against them, according to the BBC.
A letter penned by one of Harry's lawyers was obtained by the BBC, and said the duke felt "troubled that, through Associated's unlawful acts, he was largely deprived of important aspects of his teenage years."
The Invictus Games founder had "suspicion and paranoia" caused by the publication of news articles by the Associated as they allegedly used unlawfully-collected intelligence and information.
"The claimant regards Associated's unlawful acts to amount to a major betrayal given promises made by the media to improve its conduct following the tragic and untimely death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997," the document reads.