Prince Harry Calls His Legal Win in Phone Hacking Case 'Vindicating and Affirming' After Years of Fighting the U.K. Tabloid Industry

"Today is a great day for truth as well as accountability," Harry said in a statement.

Throughout his life, Harry has been open about the contentious relationship he has with the tabloid industry, and he was enthusiastic about the court's decision.

"I'd like to thank my legal team for so successfully dismantling the sworn testimony of Mirror Group Newspaper's senior executives, legal department and journalists who at least turned up to Court, unlike their colleagues, who were perhaps too afraid to do so," he penned.