Prince Harry Back in Court: Royal's Phone Hacking Lawsuit Against British Tabloid to Go to Trial in 2026

Harry continues to be on the outs with the royal family, and the veteran admitted his litigious behavior did play a role in his feud with his relatives.

“That’s certainly a central piece to it,” the prince shared. “But, you know, that’s a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press….I’ve made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done. It would be nice if we, you know, did it as a family. I believe that, again, from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role, that these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good. But, you know, I’m doing this for my reasons.”

“I think everything that’s played out has shown people what the truth of the matter is. For me, the mission continues, but it has, it has, yes. It’s caused, yeah, as you say, part of a rift," he continued.