Prince Harry Back in Court: Royal's Phone Hacking Lawsuit Against British Tabloid to Go to Trial in 2026
Prince Harry's legal battle against the British press continues, as the Duke of Sussex's phone hacking lawsuit against Associated Newspapers publishers will go to trial in 2026.
According to a report, the parties' legal fees are set to exceed $47.8 million.
Harry is one of seven high-profile claimants accusing Daily Mail publishers of voicemail interference and unethical journalistic practices.
The Duke of Sussex, who has been vocal about his contentious relationship with various U.K.-based publications, has taken legal action against Associated Newspapers and Mirror Group Newspapers. Associated Newspapers hoped the case would be thrown out last year, but the request was rejected.
OK! previously reported Harry shared that Queen Elizabeth supported his fight for justice.
"We had many conversations before she passed and this is very much something that she supported," Harry said on Tabloids on Trial. "She knew how much this meant to me, and she's very much up there saying 'see this through to the end.'"
- Prince Harry Hit With a Whopping $60,000 Legal Bill After Courtroom Loss in His Ongoing Libel Case
- Prince Harry Calls His Legal Win in Phone Hacking Case 'Vindicating and Affirming' After Years of Fighting the U.K. Tabloid Industry
- Prince Harry's Legal Battle Against the British Tabloid Industry Will Continue, Judge Rules
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Due to Harry's celebrity, he hopes to shift the media landscape in his home country.
"I don't think there's anybody else in the world that is better suited to be able to see this than myself... I'm trying to get justice for everybody," the duke shared. "If I can get to trial, we're talking over a decade’s worth of evidence that has never been heard. That's the goal."
"That evidence needs to come to the surface and after that, the police can make their mind up because the public and this country deserves better," he noted.
Harry continues to be on the outs with the royal family, and the veteran admitted his litigious behavior did play a role in his feud with his relatives.
“That’s certainly a central piece to it,” the prince shared. “But, you know, that’s a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press….I’ve made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done. It would be nice if we, you know, did it as a family. I believe that, again, from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role, that these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good. But, you know, I’m doing this for my reasons.”
“I think everything that’s played out has shown people what the truth of the matter is. For me, the mission continues, but it has, it has, yes. It’s caused, yeah, as you say, part of a rift," he continued.
In 2023, the High Court found MGN guilty of "extensive" phone hacking, and Harry was later awarded about $180,000 in damages.
“To go in there and come out and have the judge rule in our favor was obviously huge,” he said of the aftermath. “But for him to go as far as he did with regard to, you know, this wasn’t just the individual people. This went right up to the top…this was lawyers, this was high executives. And to be able to achieve that in a trial that’s a monumental victory."
Reuters reported on Harry's lawsuit.