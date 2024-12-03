Cancer-Stricken King Charles Worked More Days Than Prince William Despite the Monarch Taking 4 Months Off
The royal family was hit with a series of health woes this past year, but King Charles managed to attend an impressive number of public engagements despite battling cancer.
According to royal diaries, Prince William undertook engagements for 71 days, but Charles managed to work for 118 days. Charles even took January through April off to focus on his well-being, but he still was able to carry out his role.
OK! previously reported William spent the past 12 months caring for Kate after she was diagnosed with cancer.
"I don't envy his role at the moment — he's got a lot on his plate," royal author Andrew Morton told an outlet.
"But William is handling it as well as you can do when you've got a wife who has been seriously ill and three children who need support and comfort," he added. "For anyone dealing with a long-term illness, especially in that kind of position, it's very difficult."
Even though Charles attended more official events than his son, Morton applauded William's "maturity, common sense and empathy" after he abruptly ended his initial leave of absence when Charles announced he had cancer.
Morton later highlighted that Queen Elizabeth often advised her heirs to "keep calm and carry on," and William followed her mantra while being a "father, nurse and Prince of Wales."
Elizabeth had a great impact on her grandson, as the monarch made it a point to spend quality time with William and Prince Harry after Princess Diana's tragic passing.
"He used to see her every weekend when he was a pupil at Eton," Morton shared. "They used to chat about his future duties, and she prepared him in a very careful way. William owes the Queen an awful lot, as do they all."
"She was very mindful of the fact that these young couples shouldn't have to harness themselves to doing endless royal duties," he continued. "They can spend a bit of time getting to know one another and enjoy a normal life — and William and Kate for the first couple of years managed that."
During his summer break, William grew out a beard, and one journalist noted that the change in style made him look laid-back. But the future king was honest that despite his appearance, he had a rough few months due to his wife and father's health scares.
“It’s interesting you say that, because I couldn't be less relaxed this year, so it's very interesting you're all seeing that,” he told a reporter while in South Africa for the Earthshot Prize.
“But it's more a case of just crack on and you’ve got to keep going,” he added.
In September, Kate took to Instagram to reveal she is in remission, and in the clip, William stood by his wife's side.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
