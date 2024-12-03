Cancer-Stricken King Charles Worked More Days Than Prince William Despite the Monarch Taking 4 Months Off

OK! previously reported William spent the past 12 months caring for Kate after she was diagnosed with cancer.

"I don't envy his role at the moment — he's got a lot on his plate," royal author Andrew Morton told an outlet.

"But William is handling it as well as you can do when you've got a wife who has been seriously ill and three children who need support and comfort," he added. "For anyone dealing with a long-term illness, especially in that kind of position, it's very difficult."