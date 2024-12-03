Prince William 'Feels Torn Between Healing His Relationship' With Prince Harry and 'Shielding' Kate Middleton From Family Drama

"While there may be hope, the cracks between Harry and William run deeper than public perception often realizes," royal expert Edward Coram-James told an outlet.

"The fallout from Harry's criticisms of the royal family, especially in Spare and their Netflix docuseries, has left deep scars," Coram-James continued. "William, in particular, might be too entrenched in his role as the future king to risk his reputation by reconciling too quickly."