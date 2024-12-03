Prince William 'Feels Torn Between Healing His Relationship' With Prince Harry and 'Shielding' Kate Middleton From Family Drama
Prince William continues to prioritize Kate Middleton's transition back to work, but ongoing royal health woes could push the Prince of Wales to end his feud with Prince Harry.
"While there may be hope, the cracks between Harry and William run deeper than public perception often realizes," royal expert Edward Coram-James told an outlet.
"The fallout from Harry's criticisms of the royal family, especially in Spare and their Netflix docuseries, has left deep scars," Coram-James continued. "William, in particular, might be too entrenched in his role as the future king to risk his reputation by reconciling too quickly."
Kate took several months off to focus on her cancer treatment, leaving William to care for his wife and The Crown.
"Let's not overlook the toll this rift might be taking on Kate. She’s in a delicate position as she manages her royal duties, family life and her well-being," the commentator said. "The constant media scrutiny, especially with the added weight of Harry’s revelations, can’t be easy on her health."
Harry's tell-all projects brought negative attention to the Waleses, which is why William wants to be mindful of Kate's mental health after battling cancer.
"As protective as he is of his family, it's likely he feels torn between wanting to heal his relationship with Harry and shielding Kate from further stress," Coram-James stated.
"If Harry truly wants to rebuild bridges, he may need to acknowledge the emotional toll his actions have had on the whole family," he continued.
OK! previously reported William gave a rare update on Kate's condition after she announced she was in remission.
"It’s good news but there is still a long way to go," the future king told a well-wisher who asked about the princess while visiting the Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli on Tuesday, September 10.
In an Instagram video, Kate discussed her diagnosis after living under the radar for most of the year.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
In the footage shared, Kate highlighted her bond with William, their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
