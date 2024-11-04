Kate Middleton Is 'More Interested' in Her Faith After Battling Cancer

King Charles heads the Anglican Church, but Prince William might not have an affinity for the religion.

“In royal circles, it is no secret that he does not share the King's sense of the spiritual, let alone the late Queen's unshakeable devotion to the Anglican church,” Hardman wrote.

"His father is very spiritual and happy to talk about faith but the Prince is not. He doesn't go to church every Sunday, but then nor do the large majority of the country. He might go at Christmas and Easter but that's it," a senior palace figure told Hardman.