Kate Middleton Is 'More Interested' in Her Faith After Battling Cancer
Kate Middleton's cancer battle greatly impacted the Princess of Wales' perspective on life, as she turned to her religious beliefs after completing chemotherapy.
According to a source, Kate has become "more interested" in her Anglican faith amid royal health crises.
Sources spoke to royal biographer Robert Hardman about Kate's new outlook on life.
"I would say that things are more hopeful there," a family friend who attends church with the princess told Hardman for an updated copy of Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.
King Charles heads the Anglican Church, but Prince William might not have an affinity for the religion.
“In royal circles, it is no secret that he does not share the King's sense of the spiritual, let alone the late Queen's unshakeable devotion to the Anglican church,” Hardman wrote.
"His father is very spiritual and happy to talk about faith but the Prince is not. He doesn't go to church every Sunday, but then nor do the large majority of the country. He might go at Christmas and Easter but that's it," a senior palace figure told Hardman.
The Anglican church, which was founded by King Henry VIII, and the British sovereigns continue to lead the institution.
'[Prince William] very much respects the institutions but he is not instinctively comfortable in a faith environment,'" the insider added.
The Princess of Wales took to social media in September to provide a positive update on her health.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate shared in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
In Kate's initial cancer announcement, she chose to discuss her diagnosis by herself. However, in her celebratory post, Kate highlighted her bond with William, their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as, her two parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."