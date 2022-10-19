Why Leah Remini Is Being Dragged Into Scientologist Danny Masterson's Trial

Though Leah Remini left the Church of Scientology in 2013, she's still being name-dropped by other Scientologists. In fact, her docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath became a point of contention when Scientologist Danny Masterson's rape trial kicked off last week.

According to a report, the actor's lawyer objected to a potential juror after it was revealed the individual had seen Remini's TV show. Prosecutors allegedly tried to dismiss the objection, to which the first attorney claimed that anyone who had watched the docuseries would not be able to fairly judge the situation.