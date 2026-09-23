KJ Biermann Life Out on Bond: Strict Condition, No Phone, Social Media, or Sports Allowed
Sept. 23 2026, Updated 5:35 a.m. ET
Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr., the son of Kim Zolciak and former NFL star Kroy Biermann, was released on bond this week.
The 15-year-old is currently awaiting trial for a series of felony sexual assault charges while he is forced to stay with his mother under strict conditions of the bond, per Page Six.
Per the outlet, the teenager will have to attend virtual school from the confines of his mother's roughly 4,000-square-foot home in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Moreover, he is barred from having access to cellphones, social media and sports under the terms of the bond.
He will also be monitored via an electronic device to make sure he doesn't violate the conditions.
Inside KJ Biermann's Life Out of Prison as He Awaits Trial
The outlet also reported that KJ is banned from having any direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim, her family, or people in their circle.
Moreover, he is also barred from having any interaction with anyone under the age of 16.
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The teenager was previously forced to surrender his passport to his pretrial officer before being released from custody, per court documents filed on September 15.
The strict conditions of his bond were imposed by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge when she granted the accused a $200,000 bond on September 11.
KJ Biermann Could Face Decades Behind Bars if Convicted on the Charges Against Him
The son of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was indicted earlier this month on charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, false imprisonment and three counts of aggravated sexual battery against a child under 16.
Per the outlet, the alleged incident occurred at a Life Time Fitness center in Alpharetta, Georgia, earlier in 2026.
During the bond hearing, prosecutors also brought forth accusations that multiple inappropriate videos involving KJ and one of his family members who was under the age of 12 were found on his phone.
They also pointed out that he has been under court supervision since October of last year in relation to a previous juvenile incident.
According to former prosecutor Lindsay Richards, who weighed in on the case in an interview with Page Six, the charges against him are “unbelievably serious,” and KJ could face decades in prison if he is convicted of the crimes.
The teenager’s attorney, Jason Sheffield, defended his client in a statement obtained by the outlet that read, “The characterizations made in court regarding the prior juvenile matter involving KJ Biermann grossly misrepresent both the facts and the ultimate resolution of that case.”
The lawyer maintained his client’s innocence in a statement to the outlet where he claimed that KJ is “100% innocent.”
He also noted that he “tried to present evidence to the arresting officer, including a passed polygraph by a notable and respected s– offender polygrapher.”
KJ is expected to be present in court for a plea and arraignment hearing on October 14.