'Floribama Shore' Star Kortni Gilson Dissed as Star Wasn't 'Invited' to Kirk Medas' Memorial Service
While most of the Floribama Shore cast recently showed up to memorialize Kirk Medas, who passed away on May 2, fans noticed Kortni Gilson was absent.
Gilson starred on the show full-time for the first two seasons, but ended up departing in Season 3 after suffering from panic attacks. While the majority of the cast was together at a service for Medas, Gilson was out partying, fans noticed.
She later took to Instagram to address why she was missing.
Kortni Tells All
“I wanted to take a moment to address some of the hate that I have been receiving in reference to Kirk’s memorial and not attending,” she wrote. “First and foremost I want to respect the fact that his passing and the loss his family and friends including myself have experienced is what is most important in all of this.”
Gilson explicitly stated she was “not invited to be a part of his memorial or celebration of life,” even though she reached out to a few of her cast members and Medas’ mother.
“With that, I accepted that it wasn’t going to be a place I would be welcomed to be at and decided to keep my plans to attend a bachelorette for my best friend in Arizona because I am her maid of honor,” Gilson continued. “It happened to fall on the same weekend but in no way was that directly correlated to Kirk’s memorial or an attempt to not show up for him or his family.”
Gilson concluded, noting she’s “at peace with not being included” and asked everyone to “please” give her peace.
Aimee Elizabeth Hall Confirmed Kirk Medas Died
As OK! shared, Floribama Shore star Aimee Elizabeth Hall announced the news of Medas’ passing, writing on social media, “We lost our brother, our best friend, our heart — Kirk. I was at the beach when I felt it. Before the call even came, a dolphin kept coming up to me, as if to say goodbye. Kirk and I shared a love for dolphins and the ocean, and in that moment, I just knew.”
While she said her heart was “shattered,” she claimed she has “peace in knowing he’s no longer in pain.”
“He’s in heaven now — free, whole, and making everyone laugh the way only he could,” she added. “Kirk had the kindest soul, a heart full of love for everyone he met, and a spirit that brought people together. He truly was the glue that held us all close… The world feels a little dimmer without him — but I know I’ll see my best friend again someday. Until then, I’ll carry him in my heart. Always.”
Prior to his death, Medas was hospitalized with necrotizing pancreatitis and in the ICU for two weeks.