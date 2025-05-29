'Floribama Shore' Star Kortni Gilson Dissed as Star Wasn't 'Invited' to Kirk Medas' Memorial Service

While most of the Floribama Shore cast recently showed up to memorialize Kirk Medas, who passed away on May 2, fans noticed Kortni Gilson was absent.

Gilson starred on the show full-time for the first two seasons, but ended up departing in Season 3 after suffering from panic attacks. While the majority of the cast was together at a service for Medas, Gilson was out partying, fans noticed.

She later took to Instagram to address why she was missing.