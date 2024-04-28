OK Magazine
Kourtney Kardashian 'Doesn't Want Bad Blood With Her Family Anymore' as She Makes Amends With Sister Kim: 'She's Mellowed a Lot'

ok split taylor
Source: @kourtneykardash/Instagram/MEGA
Apr. 28 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian is apparently letting go of old feuds!

According to an insider, The Kardashians star has forgiven her sister Kim Kardashian after accusing the Skims founder of trying to profit from her 2022 Dolce & Gabbana wedding by working on a collab with the brand shortly after.

kim k kourt
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian is Kim Kardashian's older sister.

“Kourtney just doesn’t want the bad blood with her family anymore,” a source spilled of the Poosh founder, who welcomed her and husband Travis Barker’s first child in November 2023.

The sisters’ trip to Turks and Caicos was apparently an opportunity for Kourtney to “let bygones be bygones” when it comes to her relationship with Kim.

The insider also claimed welcoming baby Rocky has brought out Kourtney’s softer side.

“She’s mellowed a lot since she had Rocky,” they dished of the mother-of-four, who also shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick. “She’s so happy with Travis and feels so blessed.”

kourt
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian was feuding with Kim Kardashian over her 2022 wedding.

Though Kourtney might be in a good spot, the source noted that “seeing Kim struggling to find love makes Kourtney so sad for her,” referencing the 43-year-old’s difficulties finding a partner after her divorce from ex Kanye West.

It appears Kim was also ready to make amends with Kourtney, as she recently uploaded a gushing birthday post featuring a snap of the duo, along with younger sister Khloé Kardashian.

kourtney kim
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian vacationed in Turks and Caicos.

“Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all. Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side,” the brunette bombshell — who is mother to North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4 — penned.

MORE ON:
Kourtney Kardashian
kimk
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is a mother-of-four.

“I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together! I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties til they passed out, the way we all did growing up! Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!” she raved.

In response, Kourtney shared an equally touching message.

Source: OK!
“This caption 🥺❤️ I love you sooooo and so grateful for all of the incredible memories we have together… when I think it, it’s like a movie plays in my head of all of them! So blessed! ❤️🙏🏼,” she wrote.

Star reported on the source's claims.

