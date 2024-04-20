Scott Disick's Wake-Up Call: Reality Star 'Working With a Nutritionist' After 'Public Outcry' Over His Gaunt Experience Goes Viral, Source Claims
Scott Disick shocked fans when he appeared gaunt while walking around Los Angeles, Calif. Although Disick hasn't discussed his condition or updated the public on his health, an insider claimed the reality star's appearance was due to taking Ozempic.
"Scott recognized that he needed to stop taking Ozempic after seeing the photos of himself and the public outcry over his weight loss," an insider told an outlet. "He thought he looked good because he was thinner again – not realizing that this was not healthy."
"He is now working with a nutritionist to get back on track and not balloon up to the size he was," the insider continued. "Scott has been incredibly attractive and fit his entire life and is not having the best time accepting that age is catching up with him."
Although Scott's struggle with sobriety was documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians, the anonymous friend insisted that the father-of-three wouldn't risk losing quality time with his children by abusing substances.
"He is not ill and isn’t doing hardcore drugs," the confidant revealed. "Kourtney would never allow Scott to spend so much time with their kids if he was in the throes of an addiction."
"Scott started taking Ozempic because he had serious issues with his weight gain," they continued. "This time last year he saw himself as fat."
In an episode of The Kardashians, the Talentless founder admitted he was insecure about his size after his 2023 car accident affected his movement.
"I haven't been able to run around. I've gained weight," he shared.
"I think Scott needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I've seen him," Khloé Kardashian said. "He's barely mobile, and it's all from his back, so that wouldn't make anyone feel good."
OK! previously reported Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are focused on co-parenting Mason, Penelope and Reign.
"Things with Kourtney and Scott are cordial. She is focused on her own life and just wants their kids to feel happy and loved," the insider spilled to a news outlet.
“Kourtney is not concerning herself too much with the details of her ex's life, though, as she is focused solely on her four children and her marriage with Travis — which she is intent on prioritizing," the source added.
Aside from raising her brood with Disick, Kourtney is enjoying her new life with her husband, Travis Barker, and their son, Rocky Barker.
"Kourtney has been feeling great. She is happier than she has been in a long time. She is thrilled that she expanded her family with Travis and it's been a bright new chapter for everyone," the insider said of the blended family. "Kourtney and Travis' kids have been embracing Rocky and are involved as older siblings."
"Kourtney and Travis are still carving out special time for each other as well as for themselves. They know how important that is for any relationship and both of them make a conscientious effort," they continued.
Although the Lemme founder is in marital bliss, the source shared Disick thinks the Barkers are too affectionate in front of the Disick brood.
"Scott takes being a dad seriously and wants what’s best for the kids," the insider spilled. "He’s put his foot down on more and more issues lately — including asking Kourtney to tone down the PDA with Travis in front of their children."
Sources spoke to Daily Mail.