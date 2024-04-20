Scott Disick's Wake-Up Call: Reality Star 'Working With a Nutritionist' After 'Public Outcry' Over His Gaunt Experience Goes Viral, Source Claims

"Scott recognized that he needed to stop taking Ozempic after seeing the photos of himself and the public outcry over his weight loss," an insider told an outlet. "He thought he looked good because he was thinner again – not realizing that this was not healthy."

"He is now working with a nutritionist to get back on track and not balloon up to the size he was," the insider continued. "Scott has been incredibly attractive and fit his entire life and is not having the best time accepting that age is catching up with him."