Kourtney Kardashian Called Out for Snubbing Newborn Rocky by Not Getting Him a Valentine's Day Cake
Nothing for Rocky?
On Saturday, February 10, Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of photos from her family’s pre-Valentine’s Day celebration. One photo in the carousel featured six cakes with the reality TV star’s kids and step kids names on them, however, there was notably no cake for Rocky.
Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker recently welcomed the 3-month-old youngster, who is the first child the couple shares together. Despite the reality TV star’s children — Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, whom she has with ex Scott Disick — and the Blink 182’s kids — Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, whom he has with ex Shanna Moakler — all getting personalized sweet treats, Rocky was excluded.
Even Barker’s former stepdaughter Atiana, 24, whom Moakler had with Oscar De La Hoya received an ornately decorated torte.
In the comments section of the upload, fans couldn’t help but call out The Kardashians star for leaving Rocky out.
“Where’s the babies cake? ❤️,” one person asked, while another added, “No way Rocky doesn’t get a cake, regardless of if can eat it or not….. ❤️🍼”
“No cake for rocky now?” a third wondered, while a fourth queried, “Does Rocky have a little mini cake?”
Others thought people were absurd for thinking Kardashian should have gotten one for a baby that cannot even eat solid food yet.
“Everyone asking were a 13-week-old babies cake is 😂🤦🏽♀️,” one individual penned, while another stated, “People complaining about rocky not getting a cake when lil dude is probably still sucking on Kourtney’s t---- 😭.”
“I swear y’all just pick problems with EVERYTHING. No cake for Rocky is a problem but if she would’ve done one, it’d be ‘why have u got a cake for him, he’s a baby, he can’t eat it’ 🤦🏽♀️,” one more user pointed out.
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time followers have shared their concern for Rocky in the comments section of the mother-of-four’s Instagram.
In late January, Kardashian uploaded an ASMR, a.k.a. Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, video on social media, where she played with fire.
"Sweet dreams courtesy of @lemme sleep," she captioned the clip.
In response, fans were worried about Rocky’s potential proximity to the flames.
"Is the baby with the nanny?" one person asked, while another said, "I hope you don’t forget to blow out the candle before you fall asleep!"
"Don’t you have a two-month-old?" another added, while a fourth said, "Wait you sleep with a lit candle?!"
"If the baby is in the room, the match smoke is bad for it," a fifth remarked.