Kourtney Kardashian Dines With Son Reign, 9, in Australia After Facing Her Fear of Spiders: Photos
Kourtney Kardashian is living it up while Down Under!
On Thursday, February 8, the reality star updated fans on her trip to Australia after she came face-to-face with one of her "biggest fears": a tarantula.
Earlier this week, the mom-of-four, 44, posted a photo of the arachnid on her Instagram Story, admitting she thought she handled the situation "really well" given her phobia. She proved just as much the next day, posting another snap of the spider alongside the caption, "captured to go back outside. far, far away."
In the following upload, Kardashian showed herself at a restaurant with son Reign Disick, 9. Their table was full of food, as they ordered everything from pasta and french fries to burgers and pancakes.
After their meal, they enjoyed a treat at a gelato shop.
The Poosh founder and her tot are in the country since her husband Travis Barker's band Blink-182 is currently touring there. It's unclear if any of Kardashian or Barker's other kids came along for the trip, as the pair also have son Rocky, who they welcomed in November 2023.
In addition, the musician shares Alabama, 18, and Landon, 20, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he also cares for his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 24.
Kardashian shares Mason, 14, and Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.
The spouses have been spending much of their free time with their bundle of joy with an insider gushing to a news outlet, "They literally watch the baby sleep for hours. They can’t get enough of him."
"Rocky’s arrival is nothing short of a miracle to them," the source added, referring to how they conceived naturally after several failed attempts at IVF.
Kourtney also had to undergo fetal emergency surgery in September, a scary ordeal she revealed via Instagram.
"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she confessed. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," the Hollywood star continued. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."