Kourtney Kardashian Adds a Bassinet to the Family Dining Table 2 Months After Welcoming Son Rocky: Photo
Room for one more!
On the morning of Thursday, January 4, Kourtney Kardashian shared a look into her serene home via an Instagram Story post that proved her and Travis Barker's son, Rocky, is settling in nicely.
The black and white photo was snapped at 11:37 in the morning and showed a circular dining table with seven chairs around it, presumably for the Poosh founder, her husband, Kardashian's three older kids — Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign Disick, 9 — and two of Barker's grown tots, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18. (The drummer, 48, also cares for stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.)
In addition, there was a cute bassinet placed in between two of the chairs so their newest bundle of joy can start spending more time with the family.
The set up also showed a bowl of fruit on the table as well as the overall dining nook, which featured a curved wall with windows that looked out into the backyard.
As OK! reported, the couple welcomed their baby boy on November 1, 2023, but they waited more than a month until they debuted his photo on social media.
At the time, a source gushed that the mom-of-four, 44, was "so in love" with the infant.
"There hasn't been one minute where she hasn't thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy," the source added, referring to when Kourtney had to undergo emergency fetal surgery in September. "Kourtney is just going to lie low for a very long time and soak in all the baby time."
Over the weeks, the reality star shared a few more glimpses at her youngest child, including an Instagram Story post that showed his feet clad in Christmas slippers.
On New Year's Eve, Kardashian uploaded a selfie in which she donned two nameplate necklaces: one that read "Mrs. Barker" and one that said "Rocky."
While the parents are super hands on, Landon admitted in late November 2023 that he had yet to even hold his little sibling. He also confessed he hasn't changed a diaper and "will not" be doing so in the future.
The young adult didn't respond to the backlash of people calling him out for not having spent quality time with his brother.