Travis Barker Reveals Tattoo Design of His and Wife Kourtney Kardashian's Son Rocky's Name: See Photos
It's a forever thing.
Travis Barker has plans to permanently keep his and wife Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky close, as he recently teased a tattoo of the newborn's name.
On Monday, January 29, the Blink-182 drummer took to his Snapchat Story to highlight a trip to the tattoo parlor.
Initially, the 47-year-old shared a picture of a sketch reading Rocky's name in a fancy font. The small piece of paper displaying the stenciled lettering was placed on a tray, seemingly in preparation for a tattoo session.
Elsewhere on his Snapchat Story, Travis later uploaded snaps of a tattoo artist adding some new ink to his already-covered head — though it's unclear if that was specifically where Rocky's name went.
Travis getting a tattoo of his newborn's moniker keeps his tradition alive, as he already has his three other children's names tattooed in birth order on his back, starting with his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom he considers one of his own, as well as his son Landon, 20, and daughter, Alabama, 18, all of whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
In April 2021, roughly one year before tying the knot in May 2022, Travis had Kourtney's name tattooed on his chest.
Monday's ink session isn't Travis' first this year, as he took Alabama to get tattooed together on Wednesday, January 3.
Alabama highlighted the special moment on her social media profiles, where she revealed her first tattoo of the words "isn't she lovely," while explaining the meaning behind the phrase.
"Fun Fact: I was rocked as a baby to that song almost every day," the teenager detailed, as she attached the song "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The second design she shared featured two little diamond stars on her wrist.
Travis also took to Instagram to show fans what he had done, posting a photo of his knuckles with the words "self made" written across his fingers.
"Just started touching up my knuckles 15yrs after my accident," Barker admitted regarding severe burns he suffered due to a near-fatal plane crash in 2008.
Travis' bonding time with his daughter occurred less than one month before his wife faced backlash for appearing to pay more attention to Rocky than the rest of her children.
Kourtney was slammed by social media users after sharing a photo of her and Travis alongside the caption: "Rocky's parents."
"Ever since she got with Travis her other kids don't seem to be in the picture much. She's always traveling alone with him," a critic complained of the Poosh founder — who shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex Scott Disick — while another said, "She's still being self-centered."