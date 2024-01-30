Travis Barker Reveals Tattoo Design of His and Wife Kourtney Kardashian's Son Rocky's Name: See Photos

Elsewhere on his Snapchat Story, Travis later uploaded snaps of a tattoo artist adding some new ink to his already-covered head — though it's unclear if that was specifically where Rocky's name went.

Travis getting a tattoo of his newborn's moniker keeps his tradition alive, as he already has his three other children's names tattooed in birth order on his back, starting with his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom he considers one of his own, as well as his son Landon, 20, and daughter, Alabama, 18, all of whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.