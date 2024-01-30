OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > travis barker
OK LogoNEWS

Travis Barker Reveals Tattoo Design of His and Wife Kourtney Kardashian's Son Rocky's Name: See Photos

travis barker tattoo son rocky name kourtney kardashian
Source: @travisbarker1/Snapchat; MEGA
By:

Jan. 30 2024, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

It's a forever thing.

Travis Barker has plans to permanently keep his and wife Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky close, as he recently teased a tattoo of the newborn's name.

Article continues below advertisement
travis barker tattoo son rocky name kourtney kardashian
Source: @travisbarker1/Snapchat

Travis Barker teased a tattoo of his son Rocky's name.

On Monday, January 29, the Blink-182 drummer took to his Snapchat Story to highlight a trip to the tattoo parlor.

Initially, the 47-year-old shared a picture of a sketch reading Rocky's name in a fancy font. The small piece of paper displaying the stenciled lettering was placed on a tray, seemingly in preparation for a tattoo session.

Article continues below advertisement
travis barker tattoo son rocky name kourtney kardashian
Source: @travisbarker1/Snapchat

The Blink-182 drummer has all of his older kids' names already tattooed.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere on his Snapchat Story, Travis later uploaded snaps of a tattoo artist adding some new ink to his already-covered head — though it's unclear if that was specifically where Rocky's name went.

Travis getting a tattoo of his newborn's moniker keeps his tradition alive, as he already has his three other children's names tattooed in birth order on his back, starting with his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom he considers one of his own, as well as his son Landon, 20, and daughter, Alabama, 18, all of whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Article continues below advertisement

In April 2021, roughly one year before tying the knot in May 2022, Travis had Kourtney's name tattooed on his chest.

Monday's ink session isn't Travis' first this year, as he took Alabama to get tattooed together on Wednesday, January 3.

Article continues below advertisement
travis barker tattoo son rocky name kourtney kardashian
Source: @travisbarker1/Snapchat

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their newborn in November 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Alabama highlighted the special moment on her social media profiles, where she revealed her first tattoo of the words "isn't she lovely," while explaining the meaning behind the phrase.

"Fun Fact: I was rocked as a baby to that song almost every day," the teenager detailed, as she attached the song "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder.

MORE ON:
travis barker
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The second design she shared featured two little diamond stars on her wrist.

Travis also took to Instagram to show fans what he had done, posting a photo of his knuckles with the words "self made" written across his fingers.

Article continues below advertisement
travis barker tattoo son rocky name kourtney kardashian
Source: @travisbarker1/Snapchat

Travis Barker has a large amount of tattoos.

Article continues below advertisement

"Just started touching up my knuckles 15yrs after my accident," Barker admitted regarding severe burns he suffered due to a near-fatal plane crash in 2008.

Travis' bonding time with his daughter occurred less than one month before his wife faced backlash for appearing to pay more attention to Rocky than the rest of her children.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Kourtney was slammed by social media users after sharing a photo of her and Travis alongside the caption: "Rocky's parents."

"Ever since she got with Travis her other kids don't seem to be in the picture much. She's always traveling alone with him," a critic complained of the Poosh founder — who shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex Scott Disick — while another said, "She's still being self-centered."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.