Landon Barker Says He's 'Scared of Babies' Which Is Why He Still Hasn't Held Brother Rocky: 'They Are So Fragile'

By:

Feb. 2 2024

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker won't be calling the latter's eldest son, Landon Barker, to babysit anytime soon!

After he admitted he hadn't held his baby brother, Rocky, who was born in November 2023, last year, the singer, 20, still hasn't crossed that item off his list.

Travis Barker's son, Landon Barker, hasn't held his baby brother, Rocky, yet.

"OK, let me get down deep into it. I'm a little bit scared of babies. I have a baby fear. I feel like giving him until one, they are just so fragile, you know what I'm saying. I love him, he's the most adorable baby ever, though," Landon confessed during a new interview.

However, he gushed over the little one joining their family. "It's been amazing; it's been amazing. I love Kourtney; obviously. Me and my dad are extremely close, so I'm happy for them," he said. "It's been great."

Landon Barker said he's nervous to hold Rocky.

Though Rocky is still so young, he's apparently already "talking a little bit."

As OK! previously reported, Landon received backlash for not holding his sibling just yet.

Landon Barker previously said he wouldn't be changing any diapers.

Landon also stated he would "not be" helping the duo, who got married in 2022, change any diapers.

Of course, social media went crazy over Landon refusing to help out his family.

“Really,” one user wrote, while a second fumed, “Yeah, I’m sick of this weird perfect blended family push. It’s not true.”

A third person speculated that Kourtney and Travis could be the ones with the strict rules. “I am overwhelmingly surprised by the privacy policy being used by new parents," the user said.

kourtney rocky
Source: @KOURTNEYKARDASH/INSTAGRAM

Kourtney Kardashian welcomed son Rocky in November 2023.

Meanwhile, the pair are basking in this special time.

“They literally watch the baby sleep for hours,” said the insider. “They can’t get enough of him. Rocky’s arrival is nothing short of a miracle to them."

The stars only shared photos of Rocky in late December, and it's part of their plan to focus on the tot for now.

“It really shows the other Kardashians that Kourtney can hold her own and is serious about pulling back from their brand and the whole reality-show circus,” a source dished.

Though the reality star, 44, shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and 9-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick, while the Blink-182 rocker, 48, shares Landon, Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex Shanna Moakler, they are thrilled to welcome a new member to their brood.

"This isn’t the first baby for either of them, but it’s been so long since they’ve had a newborn. It’s all new again and they love it," the insider shared.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to Landon.

