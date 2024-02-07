Kourtney Kardashian Makes Terrifying Discovery While in Australia With Husband Travis Barker: Photo
Kourtney Kardashian was scared straight during a trip to Australia.
The Kardashians star, 44, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 7, to reveal she came face-to-face with her "biggest fear" while traveling with her husband, Travis Barker.
"Um, no thanks," Kardashian penned over a photo of a huge tarantula. "Biggest fear is spiders. I think I'm handling this really well."
The terrifying ordeal comes months after the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker, 48, welcomed their baby boy, Rocky, in November 2023.
“They literally watch the baby sleep for hours,” a source spilled to a news outlet of their new day-to-day. “They can’t get enough of him. Rocky’s arrival is nothing short of a miracle to them."
"There hasn't been one minute where she hasn't thanked her lucky stars that her baby is here and healthy," a separate insider added of Kardashian, who also has Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and 9-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick.
The reality star and Barker — who has kids Landon Barker, 20, Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex Shanna Moakler — have been thrilled by the expansion of their family. However, the drummer's eldest son revealed he's been nervous about getting close to his new little brother.
As OK! previously reported, Landon revealed he has yet to hold Rocky since his birth. "OK, let me get down deep into it. I'm a little bit scared of babies. I have a baby fear. I feel like giving him until 1 ... they are just so fragile, you know what I'm saying. I love him, he's the most adorable baby ever, though," the proud sibling revealed during a recent interview.
"It's been amazing; it's been amazing. I love Kourtney; obviously. Me and my dad are extremely close, so I'm happy for them," he said. "It's been great."
Kardashian and Barker went through a long journey to welcome their youngest child, as the fashion icon was in her 40s when she got pregnant and had to undergo urgent fetal surgery months before delivering their baby boy.
"That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," Kardashian admitted in a 2023 interview. "It was terrifying. After I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."