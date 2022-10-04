Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Felt 'Pushed Into Doing IVF' With Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian is getting honest about her pregnancy journey with husband Travis Barker.
During her appearance on Dear Media's “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, The Kardashians star admitted her age played a factor in the pressure she and the drummer felt, saying, “If you even look anything up online about things you can do to help get pregnant … it says on there, like, ‘If you’re over 40’ — or it might even say something younger — it says, ‘Go right away.'"
"So I felt a little bit pushed," Kardashian, 43, said on the episode, which premiered Tuesday, October 4.
FROM BRAWLING BROTHERS TO SASSY SISTERS, HERE'S THE MOST INTENSE CELEBRITY SIBLING RIVALRIES OF ALL TIME: PHOTOS
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained she and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, are now "done with IVF" and just hoping that "God blesses [them] with a baby."
Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in May in an intimate courthouse ceremony and again in Italy after getting engaged in October 2021. (They first said "I Do" in April in Las Vegas sans a wedding license.)
The Poosh founder is already mom to sons Mason, 12, Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 10, from her previous relationship to on-and-off ex-beau Scott Disick. Barker shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He also has an extremely close relationship with 23-year-old former stepdaughter Atiana.
Ever since Kardashian and Barker turned their long-time friendship into a romantic relationship, they have done "hard" work to blend their brood, which has been made "easier" given how long they have been in each other's lives.
“There are so many emotions involved with so many kids," Kardashian pointed out during her podcast appearance. The reality star credited her and Barker being at a "really good place" to how they are able to be "patient" and take things "slow" when it comes to making sure their kids are at a "comfortable place."
Kardashian and Barker have been wanting to expand their brood for a while now, revealing in Season 1 of The Kardashians that her fertility specialist instructed her to ingest her partner's sperm, which prompted her famous beau to joke: "I love this doctor."
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & TRAVIS BARKER'S EX-WIFE SHANNA MOAKLER 'DON'T HAVE A RELATIONSHIP OR FRIENDSHIP OF ANY SORT': SOURCE
However, after undergoing IVF treatments, Kardashian decided to stop the process, admitting in an interview last month, "it was a lot."
Nevertheless, they aren't giving up on the idea of welcoming a little one of their own, previously revealing they are abstaining from sex as a part of a cleanse meant to increase their odds of conceiving a baby.