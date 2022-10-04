Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Felt 'Pushed Into Doing IVF' With Husband Travis Barker

"So I felt a little bit pushed," Kardashian, 43, said on the episode, which premiered Tuesday, October 4.

FROM BRAWLING BROTHERS TO SASSY SISTERS, HERE'S THE MOST INTENSE CELEBRITY SIBLING RIVALRIES OF ALL TIME: PHOTOS

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained she and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, are now "done with IVF" and just hoping that "God blesses [them] with a baby."