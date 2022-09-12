Abstinence Obstacles: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She & Travis Barker's Sex Ban Was Difficult
Kourtney Kardashian admitted that keeping her hands off of husband Travis Barker was easier said than done. The Kardashians star recently revealed that she and the Blink 182 rocker decided to abstain from sex as a part of a cleanse meant to increase their odds of conceiving a baby.
"It's to reset your body," Kardashian explained in a recent interview of the diet. "You do all of that — and it's cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours."
When the interviewer asked the Poosh founder if not getting intimate with her new husband was "hard," Kardashian said, "Yeah, kind of. But the reward on the other side — when you can't have something and then you have it, right?"
"You may have seen it on our show. It's all these things you can't do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You've gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days," she continued. "Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby."
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian and Barker hit pause on their IVF journey for a period of time while they planned their lavish Italian wedding. "We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," she revealed.
The duo plan to start trying again sometime this fall.
Although the reason behind their abstinence pledge is to have a child of their very own, the sexual fast may be more difficult for the drummer than the lifestyle guru, as Barker admitted in his memoir Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, that he needed sex so badly that he cheated on his first wife, Shanna Moakler.
"While I was sleeping, Shanna went onto my laptop, and my e-mail accounts were all open," he recalled in the book. "She saw all my e-mails from the previous three or four years, including messages from about thirteen different girls I had been messing around with in the year before the plane crash. I opened my computer and looked at my sent e-mails-and she had written to every single girl. If they had sent me naked pictures or videos or a dirty e-mail, she went in on all of 'em."
Kardashian gave the scoop to Wall Street Journal.