Abstinence Obstacles: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She & Travis Barker's Sex Ban Was Difficult

When the interviewer asked the Poosh founder if not getting intimate with her new husband was "hard," Kardashian said, "Yeah, kind of. But the reward on the other side — when you can't have something and then you have it, right?"

"You may have seen it on our show. It's all these things you can't do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You've gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days," she continued. "Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby."