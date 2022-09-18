Baby Bump? Fans Speculate Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant As She Drops Sizzling New Bikini Snaps

Baby on board? Fans are speculating Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is pregnant after she shared a series of snaps to her Instagram on Saturday, September 18.

The model posted photos in a bikini for her new vitamins and supplements brand, Lemme. In one of the snaps, the reality star was holding her belly, which led fans to wonder if she was expecting a baby with her husband, Travis Barker, 46.