Kourtney Kardashian Admits She & Khloé Kardashian Aren't As Close Anymore: 'Life Isn't The Same'
Blood may be thicker than water, but Kourtney Kardashian confessed she and sister Khloé Kardashian aren't as tight as they used to be. During the former's appearance on the Tuesday, October 4, episode of the "Not Skinny but Not Fat" podcast, the mom-of-three dished on how her new chapter of life doesn't necessarily align with the Good American founder's current lifestyle.
"I think just ... life isn’t the same," she explained. "I think I’m in a different place."
"I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes or just do our own thing, have our own thing," Kourtney elaborated. "I love to keep my little bubble and as they say, 'Protect your energy.' And I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in."
Growing apart seems to have led to Khloé and Kim Kardashian getting closer, especially since "they were going through the same things," Kourtney pointed out. "I think that when Khloe was pregnant with True and Kim had a surrogate, they really bonded."
The Poosh founder confessed her sour attitude may have been what pushed Khloé away as well.
"I was unhappy with [filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians], partially because of them, too, kind of ganging up [on me]. Almost everything that Khloé and I had done to Kim, they were kind of flipping it on me," she explained. "I think I also started therapy at the time and then became more self-aware and just, I don’t know … I felt really sensitive and I was used to being such a b**ch for so many years.”
As fans of their E! show know, the family often sneered at her for not wanting to film. The debacle led to Kourtney taking a step back from the series, though she's been front and center in their new show, The Kardashians.
The Hulu program has given fans insight into Kourtney's new day-to-day, which includes merging her and husband Travis Barker's families — however, she revealed the two have yet to actually move into a house together.
"We're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids, and what life looks like now," she shared. "For the most part we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house."
Kourtney clarified that they plan on all being under one roof at some point, but they're in no rush since they live just a block away. "We want our kids to feel really comfortable," she noted. "They have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and just, they each have their rooms."