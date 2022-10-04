Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Still Sleeps With 10-Year-Old Daughter Penelope Disick
Two peas in a pod! As Penelope Disick grows older, she still has a soft spot for her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, who revealed the mother-daughter duo still sleeps together almost every night.
“She’s slept with me every day since she was born and pretty much still does," the mother-of-three revealed to Amanda Hirsch during her guest appearance on Dear Media's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast on Tuesday, October 4.
“Unless she has a friend sleep over or unless she leaves me to go sleep at Travis [Barker's] or Auntie Coco’s [Khloé Kardashian] or Auntie Kiki’s [Kim Kardashian],” the 43-year-old continued, adding, “But besides that, we are so close.”
The Kardashians star went on to gush about how proud she is of her 10-year-old daughter, who she often refers to as "P."
“She is such, I can’t even explain it. She is my girl that I do not worry about,” Kardashian admirably explained to Hirsch while describing Penelope as her "mini-me."
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian has always been a firm believer in co-sleeping with her children.
“I didn’t have to get up out of bed to get the kids back to sleep when they woke up during the night,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained in a 2018 blog post. “It was easier when one of the kids woke up, since I was right there. … It’s what worked for all of us to get the most sleep, so I quickly embraced it.”
“Also, as a working mom, if I didn’t have much time with the kids during the day, at least I knew we’d have the evening together as a family,” the Poosh founder continued. “Every kid is different, so if it works for you and your family, that’s the most important thing!”
Although the dynamic duo appears to have an extremely close relationship, Penelope was not included in her mother's surprise proposal back in October 2021.
As seen in a Season 1 episode of The Kardashians, Barker proposed to his now-wife on the beach in Montecito, Calif. — except Kardashian's children were left out of the monumental moment.
"I do wish that my kids were here," Kardashian admitted in a confessional after seeing that none of her children — including Mason, 12, and Reign, 7 — were invited. "I think it would've made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise."