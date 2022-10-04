Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Still Sleeps With 10-Year-Old Daughter Penelope Disick

As OK! previously reported, Kardashian has always been a firm believer in co-sleeping with her children.

“I didn’t have to get up out of bed to get the kids back to sleep when they woke up during the night,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained in a 2018 blog post. “It was easier when one of the kids woke up, since I was right there. … It’s what worked for all of us to get the most sleep, so I quickly embraced it.”

BABY BUMP? FANS SPECULATE KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN IS PREGNANT AS SHE DROPS SIZZLING NEW BIKINI SNAPS

“Also, as a working mom, if I didn’t have much time with the kids during the day, at least I knew we’d have the evening together as a family,” the Poosh founder continued. “Every kid is different, so if it works for you and your family, that’s the most important thing!”