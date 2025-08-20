or
Kourtney Kardashian Busts Out of Lace Top After Debunking Pregnancy Rumors: Hot Photo

Source: MEGA;@kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian stunned in a lace top after shutting down pregnancy rumors.

Aug. 20 2025, Published 10:16 a.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian is putting pregnancy rumors to rest in the most stylish way possible.

The 46-year-old reality star lit up Instagram Stories on Tuesday night, August 19, showing off her curves in a sheer lace top.

The plunging piece, finished with dainty white lace trim and a bow-tied front, gave fans a peek at her assets as she posed confidently against a chic backdrop.

The Poosh founder styled the daring number with flowy black pants and kept her beauty look effortlessly glam, rocking voluminous brunette waves and a soft nude lip.

Her hot snap comes only days after The Kardashians star shut down swirling pregnancy talk that exploded after her recent promo clip.

As OK! previously shared, Kardashian sparked speculation with an August 7 teaser for the Hulu hit.

In the video, Khloé, Kim, Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner all showed up in racy black dresses, lip-syncing, “Oh my God, I’m turning into my mother.”

When the camera panned to the momager, she flaunted her fresh facelift before pulling her daughters in for a hug.

But sharp-eyed fans zeroed in on Kourtney, who was positioned behind Kim and Kendall with Kim’s arm covering her midsection.

“Kourtney is for sure pregnant,” one fan wrote, with more than 35,000 likes backing the claim.

Another chimed in, “Why is nobody talking about Kourtney hiding?” while a third added, “So… Kourtney is pregnant 🤰.”

But the Lemme founder was quick to clap back.

On August 9, she dropped vacation shots, and when a fan commented, “RUMORS HAVE IT THAT YOU'RE PREGNANT KOURTNEY,” she replied, “Eating pancakes and jumping off cliffs 🤙🏼.”

Even so, chatter kept rolling when she later posted another snap with her body turned away from the camera in the same promo studio.

She teased back at the rumors, writing, “Lol to the freaking pinky fingers,” flashing a peace sign.

Kourtney is already a mom-of-four, as she shares Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex Scott Disick.

She also welcomed son Rocky, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker, and she's also a stepmom to Landon and Alabama Barker.

When it comes to parenting, Kourtney once reflected on her early days of motherhood.

“I remember when I was pregnant with Mason, my mom would always be like, ‘Why isn’t the room painted? Where is the crib? Where is this or that?’” she said. “And I was like, ‘People used to have babies in caves; it’s going to be okay.’”

