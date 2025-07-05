Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles in Stunning Naked Dress While Skipping Jeff Bezos' Lavish Wedding
Kourtney Kardashian, the renowned reality star and entrepreneur, has once again stolen the spotlight — but this time not as a guest at one of the most anticipated weddings of the season.
Instead, the 46-year-old media personality turned heads on social media as she flaunted a provocative outfit while opting out of Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sánchez held in the picturesque city of Venice, Italy.
On Sunday, June 29, Kourtney took to Instagram, showcasing a breathtaking black dress adorned with sheer cutouts that revealed her bra and thong straps. The fashion icon completed her edgy ensemble with a silky floor-length skirt combined with a chic leather jacket and laid-back black Vans sneakers, which notably featured the inscription "Dues Paid" on the toes. This daring outfit quickly caught the attention of fans and critics alike, igniting a whirlwind of chatter across digital platforms.
Kardashian appeared to embrace a carefree vibe, sharing glimpses of her beach day alongside her stunning outfit post.
In her Instagram snapshots, she was seen enjoying a sun-soaked day, dressed in an oversized gray suit paired with a crisp white dress shirt, further displaying her eclectic fashion sense. Her caption — "🖤🌻🐚🖇️” — was laced with enigmatic symbols that only added to the intrigue surrounding her fashion choices.
The decision not to attend the pair's wedding was underscored by her sartorial statements on social media, attracting widespread speculation. Observers noted that Kardashian's absence from the wedding didn't go unnoticed, particularly among her close-knit family members, who were present at the high-profile nuptials.
A flurry of reactions ensued online as Kardashian's fans applauded her unique style.
Comments erupted in her post with praises from friends in the industry as well. "BIG MOOD 🙌," remarked Malika Haqq, while another fan quipped humorously, "Kourtney said no Bezos thank you I have to go to the beach and eat strawberries."
While Kardashian opted for a leisurely day by the waves, her sisters made a splash at the Venetian wedding, caught up in the glamour of one of the year's biggest celebrations.
In stark contrast to Kardashian's decision, Kim Kardashian dazzled in a vintage Versace dress, while Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner remained equally glamorous in their designer ensembles.
"The celebs came out to play," one fashion critic noted, calling the appearance of the Kardashian-Jenner clan "a runway show of their own."
The wedding festivities for Jeff and Lauren, held on Friday, June 27, attracted an array of influential figures from the entertainment and business realms.
Guests included not only Kim and Kendall but also the likes of Tom Brady and Usher, all donning their most fashionable attire for the lavish occasion.
As the world watched, Jeff and Lauren tied the knot amidst a backdrop of elegance, with elaborate décor that perfectly captured the opulence of Venetian architecture.