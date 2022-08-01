OK Magazine
Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox are continuing to push the envelope. Several months after the gorgeous ladies did a seductive photo campaign together for Kim Kardashian's Skims line, the actress uploaded some never-before-seen footage from the set.

"BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney," the Jennifer's Body lead, 36, captioned the saucy shots. "Should we start an OnlyFans?"

The women kneeled down with their faces titled towards one another in the first picture, while the second one saw the reality star, 43, straddling Fox, who was sitting on a toilet seat while sticking her tongue out. In the final polaroid, Kardashian laid down with the actress' hand settled on the other's leg.

"We're so cute," Kourtney commented on the post, which she shared on her own Instagram Story.

kourtney kardashian megan fox photo shoot
Source: mega
The actual published campaign featured just as much sex appeal, as the stars embraced each other and mimicked a kiss with an apple placed between their lips, while another set of pics showed them topless and covering their chests.

MACHINE GUN KELLY & MEGA FOX TURN HEADS AT SINGER'S NYC AFTER-PARTY BY ROCKING ECLECTIC PINK OUTFITS: PHOTOS!

The gal pals first hit off after meeting through their respective beaus, as the Poosh founder's husband Travis Barker, 46, often collaborates with Fox's fiancé, Colson "Machine Gun Kelly" Baker, 32. At last year's MTV Video Music Awards, the women presented the musicians' performance by referring to the guys as their "future baby daddies."

kourtney kardashian megan fox photo shoot
Source: @machinegunkelly/instagram

In Instagram posts from the awards show, the foursome posed in a bathroom together, with Fox quipping in one shot, "Kourtney and I are in love."

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN SUPPORTS HUSBAND TRAVIS BARKER IN FIRST POST-HOSPITALIZATION PERFORMANCE

Source: OK!

The foursome have also been seen out on several double dates together, though the New Girl alum revealed they don't get together as often as they'd all like.

"We've been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that. But we're not going on picnics or road trips," she explained. of hanging out with Kravis. "We don't have a lot of double dates. I mean, between all of us, there's 900 kids!"

