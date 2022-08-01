Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox are continuing to push the envelope. Several months after the gorgeous ladies did a seductive photo campaign together for Kim Kardashian's Skims line, the actress uploaded some never-before-seen footage from the set.

"BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney," the Jennifer's Body lead, 36, captioned the saucy shots. "Should we start an OnlyFans?"