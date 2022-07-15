Kourtney Kardashian Supports Husband Travis Barker In First Post-Hospitalization Performance
Kourtney Kardashian showed her support for husband Travis Barker as he played drums alongside Machine Gun Kelly at a Los Angeles show, sharing the video of her beau to her 190 million Instagram followers.
The performance marks Barker’s first on-stage appearance since he was hospitalized in late June for pancreatitis stemming from complications from an endoscopy.
The mom-of-three recorded her husband as he drummed a thrilling, high-energy beat to the "forget me too" singer's guitar and vocals. In the same series of Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum snapped a mirror picture with daughter Penelope, 10, who she shares with former partner, Scott Disick.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler 'don't have a relationship or friendship of any sort': source
The newlyweds have experienced quite a rollercoaster of life events since exchanging nuptials three times. The pair first married in April 2022 in a Las Vegas ceremony where an Elvis impersonator officiated, followed by an intimate exchange of vows at a Santa Barbra, Calif., courthouse before finishing it off with their epic, star-studded wedding in Portofino, Italy in May.
Shortly after their Italian wedding, a medical scare struck the newlyweds. The-father-of-two was taken to West Hills hospital in Los Angeles on June 28, where it was determined he would require more extensive treatment. The pop-punk idol was then transferred to Cedars Sinai hospital for pancreatitis.
The Poosh founder remained by her husband’s side and even received praise from her partner’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who he shares two children with — 16-year-old daughter Alabama, and 18-year-old son, Landon.
Although the health incident was life-threatening, the rock star quickly returned to work in early July.
The Blink-182 rocker made a statement at the Los Angeles Forum updating fans on his recovery, before performing with friend and fellow musician, Machine Gun Kelly, who also proposed to his own girlfriend Megan Fox earlier this year.
Both couples share a close friendship and have been seen frequently on double dates together sporting goth-chic looks.