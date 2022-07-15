Kourtney Kardashian Supports Husband Travis Barker In First Post-Hospitalization Performance

The mom-of-three recorded her husband as he drummed a thrilling, high-energy beat to the "forget me too" singer's guitar and vocals. In the same series of Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum snapped a mirror picture with daughter Penelope, 10, who she shares with former partner, Scott Disick.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & TRAVIS BARKER’S EX-WIFE SHANNA MOAKLER ‘DON’T HAVE A RELATIONSHIP OR FRIENDSHIP OF ANY SORT’: SOURCE

The newlyweds have experienced quite a rollercoaster of life events since exchanging nuptials three times. The pair first married in April 2022 in a Las Vegas ceremony where an Elvis impersonator officiated, followed by an intimate exchange of vows at a Santa Barbra, Calif., courthouse before finishing it off with their epic, star-studded wedding in Portofino, Italy in May.